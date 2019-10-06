Q4 GBP Fundamental Teaser

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Trade Wars, Powell & Inflation Eyed
2019-10-04 21:30:00
US Dollar Bounces as NFP Misses Target: Powell on Deck
2019-10-04 14:13:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q4 Technical Analysis - Volatile Times Ahead
2019-10-05 22:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Trade Wars, Powell & Inflation Eyed
2019-10-04 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook Into 2020, USD/JPY Eyes Bearish Confirmation?
2019-10-05 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook Into 2020, USD/JPY Eyes Bearish Confirmation?
2019-10-05 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast for 2019 Remains Bullish on Divided FOMC
2019-10-05 19:00:00
Gold Technical Analysis: Rally at Risk Heading into Q4
2019-10-04 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Charts Seek Catalyst to Spark Q4 Breakout
2019-10-06 04:00:00
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast Q4 Intro
2019-10-05 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD Price - Possible Test of Monthly Support
2019-10-04 14:47:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/mgrLi95xuN
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr #FOMOintrading https://t.co/I5j8uUedev
  • Trader tip: Are you chasing the market? Avoid #FOMOintrading with this little advice from @MBforex. https://t.co/6TzjCOJpKF
  • Crude #oil prices continue to face pressure from formidable headwinds ranging from the US-China trade war to strained geopolitical tensions across the world. Get your #crude oil market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/AevcxRBJqm #OOTT https://t.co/DQjLk9Zu1R
  • All currencies are not the same; emerging market #FX trades differently than developed market FX. Find out how these currencies differ, from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/BH8oaliJk7 https://t.co/WwLvQKnoUz
  • @JohnKicklighter discusses a risk trend-leading turn that the #SPX500 is positioned for here: https://t.co/vaGSaUBRHf
  • The price of #gold may exhibit a bullish behavior over the remainder of 2019 amid falling interest rates along with the inverting US yield curve. Get your $gld market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/BkPzlgO8Yg $XAUUSD https://t.co/naTOY9bH3y
  • @PeterHanksFX discusses how you can use IG Client Sentiment data to spot trends in the DAX 30 here: https://t.co/7gzdItmi0a
  • The Japanese Yen outlook into 2020 versus the US Dollar appears to be bullish as $USDJPY attempts to confirm a bearish continuation pattern that has been in the making since 2016. Get your Japanese #Yen market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/c9AjFa7WU3 https://t.co/QDN6sobjNE
  • NFP data and the #tradewar lurk as the #SPX500 breakdown falters. Get your update from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/gP4OQgbs4J
Q4 GBP Fundamental Teaser

Q4 GBP Fundamental Teaser

2019-10-06 07:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

GBP/USD Analysis and Talking Points

UK Risk Monitor

Throughout the final quarter of 2019, UK politics will continue to outweigh the economics when it comes to providing volatility and direction for the Pound. Given the current parliamentary arithmetic (government lacks a majority) and impasse our base case scenario is for another extension to Article 50, which in turn could pave the way for a general election. In the run up, to the October 31st deadline, most notably the EU Summit (Oct 17-18), uncertainty will remain high over the potential Brexit outcome, thus not only dragging the UK economy lower but also the Pound.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast for 2019 Remains Bullish on Divided FOMC
Gold Price Forecast for 2019 Remains Bullish on Divided FOMC
2019-10-05 19:00:00
Dollar 4Q Forecast: US Dollar May Require Systemic Shock to Secure a Direction
Dollar 4Q Forecast: US Dollar May Require Systemic Shock to Secure a Direction
2019-10-05 13:00:00
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast Q4 Intro
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast Q4 Intro
2019-10-05 07:00:00
Japanese Yen May Be Less Comfortable Than It Now Appears
Japanese Yen May Be Less Comfortable Than It Now Appears
2019-10-05 01:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.