News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Week Ahead: EUR/USD Rebound in Focus, but Total Reversal Seems Unlikely
2022-05-29 04:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Is the Recent Bullish Momentum Sustainable?
2022-05-27 08:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-27 12:30:00
Hang Seng Index Soars on Alibaba and Baidu Boosting Tech Outlook and Turns Risk-on
2022-05-27 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stock Reversal Levels
2022-05-28 12:00:00
Dow Jones Soars, Wall Street Aims for Best Week Since March. ASX 200, Hang Seng May Rise
2022-05-27 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Rise as US Recession Fears Cool the Fed’s Interest Rate Outlook
2022-05-29 00:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2022-05-25 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP Frailties Remain Despite New Windfall Tax
2022-05-27 11:10:00
Shocking UK PMI Sends the Pound Spiraling: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD
2022-05-24 09:42:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index Soars on Alibaba and Baidu Boosting Tech Outlook and Turns Risk-on
2022-05-27 05:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Hawkish Sentiment from SNB and ECB Isolates the BoJ
2022-05-26 10:10:00
More View more
Euro Week Ahead: EUR/USD Rebound in Focus, but Total Reversal Seems Unlikely

Euro Week Ahead: EUR/USD Rebound in Focus, but Total Reversal Seems Unlikely

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Euro Fundamental and Technical Forecast: Neutral

  • EUR/USD saw the best 2-week performance since late January
  • More hawkish ECB bets, fading Fed rate hike bets a key factor
  • Fundamental and technical obstacles remain in the week ahead

The Euro has been on a tear against the US Dollar over the past two weeks. EUR/USD has climbed 1.6% over that time period, the strongest performance over the course of two weeks since late January. You do not have to look far to understand what is going on here. On the chart below, EUR/USD has been rising as German front-end government bond yields have been outperforming their Treasury equivalent.

In fact, the US Dollar has been broadly on the decline over the past two weeks. This has been increasingly associated with more cautious commentary from the Federal Reserve regarding the path forward for interest rates. We have seen the markets price out most of the anticipated tightening in 2023. Odds of a 50-basis point hike in September have been dwindling amid more cautious commentary from the Fed.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank has been doing the opposite of the Fed. This past week, ECB Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said that the central bank should not rule out half-point rate hikes. Similar commentary was also heard from Governing Council member Robert Holzmann. This is in contrast to ECB President Christine Lagarde, who has a more cautious view.

Looking at the week ahead, the data can explain the increasingly hawkish view across policymakers. German inflation is expected at 7.6% y/y in May from 7.4% prior. This is as Euro Area unemployment is seen falling to 6.7% in April from 6.8% prior.

However, traders should be wary of the markets perhaps getting ahead of themselves as Fed policy expectations cool. The US unemployment rate is expected to cool further to 3.5% in May from 3.6% prior. Average hourly earnings are also seen remaining robust. This could offer some life back to the US Dollar.

EUR/USD Fundamental Drivers

Please add a description for the image.

Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/USD Technical Analysis – Daily Chart

On the daily chart, EUR/USD has left behind a neutral Doji candlestick pattern. This follows multiple failed attempts to clear resistance, which seems to be the 50-day Simple Moving Average. Could this be a sign of an impending turn lower as momentum fades? The Doji could become active in the event of downside follow-through. That could increase the odds of a reversal.

Such an outcome would place the focus on the 1.0340 – 1.0388 support zone. For the time being, the break above the falling trendline from March remains active. However, falling resistance from May 2021 is maintaining the broader downside focus. Getting there does entail clearing the midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement at 1.0922.

Please add a description for the image.

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices May Rise as US Recession Fears Cool the Fed’s Interest Rate Outlook
Gold Prices May Rise as US Recession Fears Cool the Fed’s Interest Rate Outlook
2022-05-29 00:00:00
Canadian Dollar May Lose Ground Even as the BOC Delivers
Canadian Dollar May Lose Ground Even as the BOC Delivers
2022-05-28 20:00:00
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Price Continues to Hold Key Support – Is a Breakout on the Cards?
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Price Continues to Hold Key Support – Is a Breakout on the Cards?
2022-05-28 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Sways in Risk Sentiment Push and Pull AUD
Australian Dollar Outlook: Sways in Risk Sentiment Push and Pull AUD
2022-05-27 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USDOLLAR