Euro Weekly Forecast – Will the ECB Disappoint the Hawks Next Week?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Strong Dollar, Weak Euro Ahead of ECB Meeting
2022-04-08 08:10:00
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-08 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Drills into Support- WTI Correction Levels
2022-04-09 04:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Key USD/CAD Levels to Watch, Significant Reversal?
2022-04-08 11:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-04-09 11:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-04-08 03:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Lacks Directional Conviction on Conflicting Market Forces
2022-04-09 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Holds Critical Support as US Rates Surge
2022-04-08 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Fundamental Forecast: GBP Desperate for Bullish Catalyst
2022-04-08 16:00:00
GBP Forecast Q2 2022: The Bank of England's Inflation and Growth Puzzle
2022-04-08 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Climbs Higher as Fed Speakers Hit “Peak Hawkishness”. Where to for USD?
2022-04-08 05:00:00
USDJPY Forecast: What Are the Chances of Intervention?
2022-04-08 02:00:00
More View more
Euro Weekly Forecast – Will the ECB Disappoint the Hawks Next Week?

Euro Weekly Forecast – Will the ECB Disappoint the Hawks Next Week?

Nick Cawley, Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • The ECB needs to underpin market expectations for higher rates.
  • EUR/USD nears a fresh two-year low.

The European Central Bank policy decision, and press conference, next week look set to be a particularly testing meeting for ECB President Lagarde as she tries to find a policy balance to dampen down rampant inflation while propping up a weak growth outlook. And this comes at a time when other major central banks are already or are fully prepared to, hike interest rates in ever-increasing increments. The next two Federal Reserve hikes will be in 50 basis point clips, the Next Bank of Canada hike likely the same, while next week’s Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s meeting will be a close run thing between 25 bps and 50 bps. It looks increasingly likely that 50 basis point rate hikes will become commonplace for major central banks this year.

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

While other major central banks are already tightening monetary policy, the ECB has the unenviable job of trying to stem runaway inflation while the economy begins to stagnate. The market currently expects the ECB to increase interest rates by 60 basis points this year, a start, but if inflation is to be anchored then the ECB will have to signal that they are willing to go hard, early. This will be a hard sell to the market while Euro Area growth weakens. There will come a time when markets look through central bank tough talk and wait for action. In this scenario, the Euro will come under a lot of pressure. Add in the upcoming French Election and the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the single currency is likely to stay volatile and fall further.

The daily EUR/USD chart shows the pair trading just above a two-year low, a level that looks set to be retested in the near future. Below here the double low just under 1.0650 becomes the nest area of support.

EUR/USD Weekly Price Chart – April 8, 2022

Euro Weekly Forecast – Will the ECB Disappoint the Hawks Next Week?

Retail trader data show73.98% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.84 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.24% higher than yesterday and 41.15% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.82% lower than yesterday and 22.95% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Lacks Directional Conviction on Conflicting Market Forces
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Lacks Directional Conviction on Conflicting Market Forces
2022-04-09 20:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Cheers Stimulus, Rally at Risk of Stalling
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Cheers Stimulus, Rally at Risk of Stalling
2022-04-09 14:00:00
Bitcoin Treads Cautiously Along Key Technical Levels
Bitcoin Treads Cautiously Along Key Technical Levels
2022-04-09 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Domestic Factors Sidelined as the Fed Talks Up Rates
Australian Dollar Outlook: Domestic Factors Sidelined as the Fed Talks Up Rates
2022-04-09 00:00:00
Advertisement