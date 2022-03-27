News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Fundamental Forecast: EUR/USD Clinging on to 1.1000, Inflation Data Nears
2022-03-27 00:00:00
EURUSD and S&P 500 Due a Break Next Week, But Follow Through…
2022-03-26 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Surges, Reigniting a Retest of the Yearly High
2022-03-24 10:45:00
Euro Holds Ground for Now but Risks Swirl on Biden NATO Visit. Will EUR/USD Resume Lower?
2022-03-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Price Forecasts: Are Bears Back to Hibernation?
2022-03-26 08:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2022-03-25 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes Yearly High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
2022-03-26 20:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Spontaneous Breakout may be Short-Lived
2022-03-25 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/JPY Spiral to Continue Into Month-End
2022-03-25 16:00:00
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure Despite Robust UK PMI Headlines
2022-03-24 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Favors Yen Weakness, Bull Run to Continue
2022-03-25 09:00:00
S&P 500 Back Above 200 Day Average Despite Market Pricing Back to Back 50bp Fed Hikes
2022-03-25 02:00:00
More View more
Euro Fundamental Forecast: EUR/USD Clinging on to 1.1000, Inflation Data Nears

Euro Fundamental Forecast: EUR/USD Clinging on to 1.1000, Inflation Data Nears

Nick Cawley, Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • EUR/USD - a confirmed break of 1.1000 will set up a run at 1.0800
  • Inflation data from the single block may heap pressure on the ECB.

The ramping up of hawkish Fed rhetoric, and the knock-on move higher in US Treasury bond yields, continue to apply downward pressure on EUR/USD with the pair clinging onto the 1.1000 level. Small moves higher are met with sellers, while any recent dip below the 1.1000 sees buyers reappear to try and steady the pair. Whether there are bigger forces at play keeping EUR/USD afloat, there will come a time soon when moves lower will accelerate, due to the widening yield differential between USTS and Bunds, leaving the recent two year low just above 1.0800 at risk. The Federal Reserve is fully expected to hike rates by another 150 basis points this year and start reducing its USD9 trillion+ balance sheet, while the ECB may move rates marginally higher at the end of 2022 if their growth outlook allows. The yield differential between the 10 year UST and Bund is already +190 basis points in the US dollar’s favor.

Euro Fundamental Forecast: EUR/USD Clinging on to 1.1000, Inflation Data Nears

The latest Euro Zone inflation data are released next week and are expected to show price pressures continuing to rise across the single block. With the ECB currently unable to tighten monetary policy for fear of disrupting an already weak economic pick-up, it will be left to ECB board members to try and jaw bone the single currency higher. This is unlikely to have any medium-to-long term effect if inflation pushes ever higher. German headline inflation is expected to rise to 6.1% next week, from 5.1% in February, a level that was last seen in the early 1990s.

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart – March 25, 2022

Euro Fundamental Forecast: EUR/USD Clinging on to 1.1000, Inflation Data Nears

Retail trader data show62.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.64 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.95% higher than yesterday and 18.00% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.89% lower than yesterday and 0.71% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Eyes Yearly High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
Gold Price Eyes Yearly High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
2022-03-26 20:00:00
Australian Dollar Fundamental Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Economic Data as RBA Hike Bets Increase
Australian Dollar Fundamental Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Economic Data as RBA Hike Bets Increase
2022-03-26 00:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/JPY Spiral to Continue Into Month-End
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/JPY Spiral to Continue Into Month-End
2022-03-25 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Index, US Dollar, British Pound, Powell, UK CPI
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Index, US Dollar, British Pound, Powell, UK CPI
2022-03-21 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
USDOLLAR