News
Euro Forecast: ECB Facing Tough Decisions on Asset Purchase Programs
2021-12-12 06:00:00
2021-12-12 06:00:00
Euro Forecast: More Downside Looks Likely for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-12-09 19:30:00
News
Brent Crude Oil Price Forecast: Signs of a Major Reversal Appearing
2021-12-11 20:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: More Upside Could be In Store
2021-12-10 15:00:00
News
Stock Market Forecast for Next Week: Santa Coming to Town?
2021-12-11 12:00:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-09 21:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC as Falling Breakeven Rates Drag Gold
2021-12-12 00:00:00
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Finds Support at Key Technical Level
2021-12-10 20:00:00
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY – Big Week for GBP
2021-12-12 03:00:00
GBP Forecast: GBP/USD in the Eye of the FOMC/BOE Volatility Storm
2021-12-10 16:00:00
News
S&P 500 at a Record High and Dollar Awaits Breakout with Fed Decision Ahead
2021-12-11 04:00:00
Dollar Ready for a Breakout on CPI and China’s Troubles Bubbling to the Surface
2021-12-10 03:00:00
Euro Forecast: ECB Facing Tough Decisions on Asset Purchase Programs

Euro Forecast: ECB Facing Tough Decisions on Asset Purchase Programs

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Fundamental Euro Forecast: Neutral

  • With the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan all meeting on monetary policy this week, forecasting the strength or weakness of EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY is almost impossible.
  • Moreover, Thursday’s meeting of the ECB’s Governing Council is particularly difficult to predict as an internal battle still appears to be taking place between the ECB’s hawks and doves.
  • As a result, all but the bravest Euro traders would be well advised to sit on the sidelines until the meetings on Wednesday and Thursday are over.

Euro price hinging on ECB policy

European Central Bank policymakers face a dilemma when they meet this week. Do they continue to argue that Eurozone inflation will come down in due course, as doves like Chief Economist Philip Lane believe, or do they decide that it will last longer than previously expected, as argued by the outgoing German hawk Jens Weidmann?

As ever at the ECB, the likelihood is that a compromise will be reached. Note ECB President Christine Lagarde has already essentially committed the Eurozone’s central bank to end its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) this coming March, and a change of heart on that would damage her credibility.

However, with new staff projections likely to point to lower economic growth than previously expected because of the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the ECB could either increase its older Asset Purchase Program (APP) or even launch a new program entirely. That might well result in a weaker Euro as it would essentially push a decision on when to tighten monetary policy, and by how much, further into the future.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (May 10 – December 9, 2021)

Euro Forecast: ECB Facing Tough Decisions on Asset Purchase Programs

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

According to the Reuters news agency, quoting “sources”, the ECB is homing in on a temporary increase in the APP to offset the ending of the PEPP, essentially allowing it more time to assess the impact of Omicron, and whether high inflation is likely to be temporary or more long-lasting. Either way, an actual increase in Eurozone interest rates is not yet even on the horizon, and that is a long-term negative for the Euro.

Week ahead: Flash PMIs and Ifo index

Turning to the week’s economic data, the key numbers will be Tuesday’s “flash” purchasing managers’ indexes for December and Friday’s Ifo index of the German business climate, also for December. The consensus among economists polled by the news agencies is that the Ifo index will ease to 94.9 from the previous 96.5.

Like to know more about EUR/USD and why to trade it? Check out this article here

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

