News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: What's the Incentive to Buy the Euro?
2021-10-10 01:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
2021-10-09 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Oil Seven Week Rally at Seven Year High
2021-10-08 15:01:00
Japanese Yen Under Pressure as Energy Ramps Up Again. Will USD/JPY Break Higher?
2021-10-08 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Technical Forecast: Mixed Picture in U.S. Stocks
2021-10-09 08:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eye CPI as Non-Farm Payrolls Miss, Rising Wages Complicate Fed Outlook
2021-10-09 18:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Looking Lower in the Near-term
2021-10-08 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
2021-10-09 15:00:00
GBP Forecast: BoE Rate Rise This Year? Don’t Bank on It
2021-10-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
2021-10-09 15:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/aUfXGH34Yv
  • While the Australian dollar trades higher in October, it faces major headwinds in the days and weeks to come. Get your weekly Australian Dollar forecast from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/d23mw9CBwD https://t.co/tnjJLFDE7L
  • Rollover is the interest paid or earned for holding a currency spot position overnight. Learn how to earn rollover interest on your open positions here: https://t.co/SRsG8CxjEn https://t.co/g9BoVQJ07t
  • The problem for Euro bulls is that it’s hard to think of any good reason to buy it; not just EUR/USD but the Euro crosses too. Get your weekly Euro forecast from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/VQFYSkHZPu https://t.co/UKSEZXKMWe
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/TsKFjnWywb
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here: https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/rlrUpX65RN
  • Get your snapshot update of the of relative currency strength and exchange status from around the globe here: https://t.co/H19vRDCpUJ https://t.co/gDJwRoBKNW
  • Gold prices remain vulnerable despite a headline non-farm payrolls miss. Rising wages could mean that inflation remains high, complicating the Fed’s outlook. XAU/USD eyes CPI data. Get your weekly gold forecast from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/3ePCw1gHTi https://t.co/xovzgplwxU
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain insights from our expert analysts on EUR with our free guide, available today: https://t.co/XtydfUNW0y https://t.co/pyxLIZl9qf
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/WFNcieE9JI
EUR/USD Forecast: What's the Incentive to Buy the Euro?

EUR/USD Forecast: What's the Incentive to Buy the Euro?

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Please add a description for the image.

Fundamental Euro Forecast: Bearish

  • Anyone thinking of going long the Euro needs to ask a simple question: what could be a catalyst for a change of direction?
  • For sure, EUR/USD has already fallen steeply over the past month but the bad news for the bulls keeps on coming.

Euro price in danger of further losses

EUR/USD has been falling steeply for the past month now, dropping from a recent high just above 1.19 on September 3 to its current levels around 1.1550. Indeed, at one stage last week the pair reached its weakest point since July 2020.

Against this background, it could be seen as “cheap” enough to attract some dip-buyers and bottom-fishers, but where is the catalyst for a change in direction? The problem for Euro devotees is that the European Central Bank remains near the back of the queue of central banks thinking of tapering their monetary stimulus programs and, until it nears the front, the Euro will likely remain weak.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (January 4 – October 7, 2021)

EUR/USD Chart

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

There were certainly signs last week of an improvement in market sentiment as the chances of an agreement on the US debt ceiling improved, Russian President Vladimir Putin rode to the rescue of natural gas buyers and news filtered out of a possible meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

However, the latest statistics from Germany, the Eurozone’s largest economy, were dire. Factory orders fell 7.7% month/month in August, far worse than the 2.1% forecast, and industrial production dropped by 4.0% when a 0.4% decline had been predicted. It was no surprise therefore that traders willing to inch out of the safe-haven US Dollar found other currencies more attractive than Euros.

Moreover, Bloomberg reported that the ECB is studying a new bond-buying program to prevent any market turmoil when its pandemic emergency support purchases are phased out next year. So not only is the ECB near the end of the queue, it seems to be leaving it; and that’s bad news for the Euro.

Week ahead: ZEW

Turning to the economic data to be released in the week ahead, the only number of note is the ZEW index of German economic sentiment due Tuesday. Also on the calendar are final figures for German inflation in September and Eurozone industrial production in August Wednesday, and Eurozone trade data for August Friday.

Like to know more about EUR/USD and why to trade it? Check out this article here

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Eye CPI as Non-Farm Payrolls Miss, Rising Wages Complicate Fed Outlook
Gold Prices Eye CPI as Non-Farm Payrolls Miss, Rising Wages Complicate Fed Outlook
2021-10-09 18:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
2021-10-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Grinding Back to Multi-Month Highs, Volt ETF Offers Crypto Diversification
Bitcoin (BTC) Grinding Back to Multi-Month Highs, Volt ETF Offers Crypto Diversification
2021-10-09 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Energy Burst Boosts Markets. Can it Drive AUD/USD Up?
Australian Dollar Outlook: Energy Burst Boosts Markets. Can it Drive AUD/USD Up?
2021-10-08 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed