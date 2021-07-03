EUR Q3 Fundamental Forecast: ECB Review May Lead to Euro Weakness

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Extends a 7-Day Rally, Dollar Breaks 8-Day Climb with Liquidity Top Concern
2021-07-03 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Robinhood IPO, Non-Farm Payrolls & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-02 15:34:00
Breaking: Oil Prices Jump as OPEC+ Agree Oil Production Increase
2021-07-01 11:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 02:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-02 21:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Pullback Could Provide Attractive Opportunities in Q3
2021-07-02 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-02 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3
2021-07-03 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/JOKVSo4bjF
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/VwCkb4AlOe
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/USQc1yxTVK
  • Though #NFPs beat expectations, the jobless rate ticked up and gave fodder to the Fed rate hike / taper skeptics to sow doubt. The #Dollar broke a 7-day climb as rate forecasts eased. What is ahead for the markets next week? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/07/03/SP-500-Extends-a-7-Day-Rally-Dollar-Breaks-8-Day-Climb-with-Liquidity-Top-Concern-.html https://t.co/QWn6DpBrbM
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/1mnOXUuBpt https://t.co/hAIDwUhI06
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/mPmUr5KkOJ
  • The US Dollar struggled to extend gains against most ASEAN currencies this past week. Could its momentum be rekindled looking at USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR and USD/PHP? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Me1oh3K6o9 https://t.co/URuXggBuFQ
  • The New Zealand Dollar may be readying to resume losses against the US Dollar after a Dead Cat Bounce. NZD/JPY and NZD/CAD trade lower, with both pairs facing key wedge chart patterns. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/wfxee3a9s9 https://t.co/e7tIbbU3E7
  • The Japanese Yen could regain some footing as retail traders increase their upside exposure in pairs like USD/JPY and GBP/JPY, offering important contrarian indicator signals. Get your $USDJPY market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/mLby3CwHKP https://t.co/GLLby3JNRA
  • The broader DXY Index erases intraday gains as the unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here:https://t.co/nYLobXeONI https://t.co/AnAHRJEUxO
EUR Q3 Fundamental Forecast: ECB Review May Lead to Euro Weakness

EUR Q3 Fundamental Forecast: ECB Review May Lead to Euro Weakness

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

As predicted at the end of March in the second quarter forecast, EUR/USD rallied strongly in Q2, rising from a low of 1.1704 on March 31 to a high of 1.2266 on May 25 before dropping back. Now, after the end of Q2, it looks as though it has further to fall ahead of the results of a European Central Bank strategy review that will likely be unveiled in September but could emerge earlier.

The review of the ECB’s monetary policy strategy was announced in January 2020 by its policy-making Governing Council and the results were due to be published by the end of last year. Not surprisingly, that deadline was missed. However, since then the review has been largely ignored by the markets, which have concentrated on the coronavirus pandemic, the ensuing global economic downturn, and more recently, the recovery from that slump and the prospect of rising inflation.

The ECB has already made clear that it has no intention of tightening policy near term, in line with other central banks that have described inflation as likely to be transient. The results of the review will likely reinforce that message by stating more formally that the ECB will tolerate inflation that it regards as temporary, and the Euro will likely ease further ahead of its publication as investors begin to focus on what it might say.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (January 4 – June 24, 2021) (Chart 1)

EUR Q3 Fundamental Forecast: ECB Review May Lead to Euro Weakness

Source: IG

Revised Inflation Target Negative for Euro

One outcome of the review could be a revised inflation target, with the ECB moving from the current definition of price stability as “a year-on-year increase in the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for the Euro area of below 2%” The Governing Council clarified in 2003 that in the pursuit of price stability it aims to maintain inflation rates below, but close to, 2% over the medium term.

This year that could change to a symmetric medium-term inflation target of 2%, with the ECB tolerating inflation above or below that level. In the current situation that would mean continuing low interest rates, bond-buying and quantitative easing even if inflation rises well above 2% so as not to throttle the recovery in its infancy.

Listen out for Christine Lagarde

As mentioned earlier, market pricing reflects expectations so Euro weakness could well precede publication of the review. That indicates traders will need to be on the lookout for hints about its contents from Governing Council members and in particular from ECB President Christine Lagarde. She dropped one such hint in mid-June, when she suggested to Politico.EU that the US Federal Reserve’s policy framework could provide a template:

“We looked at what the Federal Reserve had come out with – its average inflation targeting with asymmetric symmetry and focus on employment. This is what they do, this is what worked for their strategy review,” she said. However, it does not prejudge what will work for us, and our work has not yet been finalized,” she added.

To read the full Euro forecast including the technical outlook, download our new 3Q trading guide from the DailyFX Free Trading Guides!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Australian Dollar Outlook Mired by Dovish RBA Forward Guidance
AUD Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Australian Dollar Outlook Mired by Dovish RBA Forward Guidance
2021-07-03 00:30:00
Dollar 3Q Forecast: Fed's Efforts to Temper Volatility Could Trip Up Greenback
Dollar 3Q Forecast: Fed's Efforts to Temper Volatility Could Trip Up Greenback
2021-07-02 17:30:00
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-06-28 19:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls, Crude Oil, OPEC+
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Non-Farm Payrolls, Crude Oil, OPEC+
2021-06-27 16:00:00
Advertisement