EUR/USD
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Positive, Well Placed For More Gains
2021-05-30 04:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-29 16:15:00
Oil - US Crude
News
WTI Crude Oil Setting Up Possible Bull Breakout
2021-05-27 19:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop on APAC Viral Resurgence, Iranian Supply Worries
2021-05-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-29 19:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-05-28 14:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Forecast Bright on Weak USD; Silver Eyes Multi-Year High
2021-05-29 20:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Higher Highs to Come if XAU Clears 1900 Level?
2021-05-28 21:00:00
GBP/USD
News
GBPUSD Price Forecast: Either a New Phase of 15-Month Bull Leg or Reversal
2021-05-30 00:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-29 16:15:00
USD/JPY
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Inflation Fears Linger; May US NFP Due Friday
2021-05-29 16:15:00
The Scary Fed Number Everyone is Talking About
2021-05-28 14:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Positive, Well Placed For More Gains

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Positive, Well Placed For More Gains

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Fundamental Euro Forecast: Bullish

  • The advance in EUR/USD that began on May 5, when the pair was briefly below 1.20, and has taken it well above 1.22 to its highest since January 8, looks set to continue in the days ahead.
  • A tightening of US monetary policy is both expected and still many months away so talk of it is unlikely to boost the US Dollar much further, if at all.
  • Moreover, Eurozone economic data are improving and coronavirus cases are starting to fall sharply; both positive for EUR/USD, which is therefore well placed to reach 1.23 and even the year-to-date high of 1.2349 touched on January 6.
More Euro price gains likely

EUR/USD reached its highest level since January 8 last week and from a fundamental perspective there is now little to stop it breaching the 1.23 level and challenging the 1.2349 year-to-date high touched on January 6.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (December 15, 2020 – May 27, 2021)

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Positive, Well Placed For More Gains

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

The main argument against further strength for the pair is that a tightening of US monetary policy is on the way. Note, though, that any such move is still many months away and has, anyway, been largely priced in by the markets.

Moreover, while members of the European Central Bank’s policy-setting Governing Council have been sounding less hawkish recently, the forward-looking Eurozone economic data have been improving. Germany’s Ifo business climate indicator, for example, came in above expectations last week, and so did the institute’s expectations index.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Positive, Well Placed For More Gains

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Coronavirus cases in the region are falling sharply too after the slow start to the EU’s vaccination program, as can been in the charts below for Europe as a whole.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Positive, Well Placed For More Gains

Source: Reuters

This could all mean more gains for EUR/USD, although perhaps not until after the next ECB monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt on June 10.

Week ahead: Eurozone inflation

Turning to the week ahead, the key regional data releases will be German inflation Monday and Eurozone inflation Tuesday. The preliminary year/year figure for Germany is expected by economists to increase to 2.3% in May from 2.0% in April, while Eurozone inflation is predicted to climb to 1.9% from 1.6%.

Even if ECB officials continue to insist that price rises will be temporary and therefore not a problem, such numbers could still persuade some in the markets that the ECB will be forced to respond by taking away the punchbowl sooner than currently expected – benefiting the Euro accordingly.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

