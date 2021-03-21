News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: Prepare for Possible EUR/USD Break to the Downside
2021-03-21 00:00:00
EUR/USD Erases FOMC Driven Gain as ECB Warns of Euro Area Recession
2021-03-19 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Tumble, Uptrend at Risk? Gold Outlook Remains Bleak
2021-03-19 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast and Crude Oil Price Outlook: Reversals Likely Soon
2021-03-18 09:05:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-19 03:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats amid Tech and Oil Rout, Will the Hang Seng and ASX 200 Fall?
2021-03-19 01:30:00
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Has Gold Reached a Turning Point?
2021-03-20 18:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound to Endure After Break Above Key Resistance
2021-03-19 23:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-03-20 21:00:00
British Pound Defends March Open Range Ahead of UK Jobs, CPI Report
2021-03-19 16:00:00
S&P 500 and Dollar: Markets Looking for What Can Truly Catalyze the Break
2021-03-20 07:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Eyes BoJ as Yield Volatility Hastens
2021-03-18 22:00:00
Euro Forecast: Prepare for Possible EUR/USD Break to the Downside

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Fundamental Euro Forecast: Bearish

  • The EU looks to be struggling to vaccinate its people against Covid-19, raising fears of another lockdown.
  • Moreover, the yield advantage of US Treasuries over German Bunds continues to rise.
  • Neither of these factors seems to have been fully priced in yet to the EUR/USD pair so a break to the downside is possible once the current period of consolidation ends.
Euro price outlook poor

EUR/USD has traded for the past couple of weeks between resistance at the 1.20 round number and rising support that can be seen on the chart below. This could well be a continuation pattern suggesting the price will break to the downside and continue the previous falls from the February 25 high at 1.2243.

From a fundamental perspective this would be no surprise given that the EU seems to be behind countries like the US and the UK in vaccinating its people against the coronavirus. That’s caused fears of another lockdown that would damage the prospects of an economic recovery from the slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (December 7, 2020 – March 18, 2021)

EUR/USD Chart

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

How to Trade EUR/USD
Moreover, the gap between the positive yield on the benchmark US 10-year Treasury note and the negative yield on the 10-year German Bund – the bellwether for the Eurozone – continues to rise, giving investors an increasing incentive to favor the US Dollar over the Euro.

In fact, as the chart below shows, the 10-year Treasury/Bund yield spread has doubled from around 100 basis points (one percentage point) a year ago to two percentage points now.

10-Year US Treasury/German Bund Yield Spread Chart, (April 2019 – March 2021)

Source: Refinitiv

This all suggests that EUR/USD could well drop in due course towards the lows around 1.16 last seen in November 2020. However, the counter argument is that both the slow vaccination program and the yield differential are already in the price and that this, alongside a dovish Federal Reserve, will weaken the US Dollar. In that case, a sustained break above 1.20 could lead to a rally back to the highs around 1.2340 reached in early January.

Week ahead: PMIs, Ifo and consumer confidence

Turning to the week ahead, there are several potentially market-moving data points on the economic calendar. Among the most important are the purchasing managers’ indexes for the Eurozone and its constituents Wednesday and the German Ifo business climate index Friday. Consumer confidence figures for the Eurozone Wednesday and Germany Thursday could also be important, particularly as the markets are paying more attention to the statistics now than they have been for some time.

Watch out too for a European Council meeting that takes place on Thursday and Friday. EU leaders will meet in Brussels to discuss the response to the pandemic and the region’s economy, among other topics.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

