News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Well Supported as Global Central Banks Meet
2021-03-14 00:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Retail Sales; Canada Inflation; BOE & Fed Rate Decisions; Australia Jobs
2021-03-12 22:19:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical Crude Oil Price Forecast: Ignore Short-term Noise - A Multi-Decade Downtrend is Broken
2021-03-13 15:00:00
Crude Oil Hampered by OPEC Demand Outlook, Gold Price Eyeing PPI Data
2021-03-12 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-13 08:00:00
Dow and Nasdaq Divergence, USDJPY Rally Tracking Risk Trends and Fed
2021-03-13 06:10:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Hinges on Fed Meeting, Real Yields
2021-03-13 18:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-12 20:45:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: Sterling Rally Fragile into Fed/BoE
2021-03-13 21:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Retail Sales; Canada Inflation; BOE & Fed Rate Decisions; Australia Jobs
2021-03-12 22:19:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq Divergence, USDJPY Rally Tracking Risk Trends and Fed
2021-03-13 06:10:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Retail Sales; Canada Inflation; BOE & Fed Rate Decisions; Australia Jobs
2021-03-12 22:19:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Struggling to define key levels? Floor-Trader Pivots assist traders in identifying areas in a chart where price is likely to approach and can be used to set appropriate targets, while effectively managing risk. Learn how to use this indicator here: https://t.co/Ye4m1FMKUW https://t.co/cpQk1wyBjX
  • The Dow Jones and DAX 30 have broken out to fresh all-time highs while the Nasdaq 100 continues to struggle with trendline resistance after its breakdown over the last few weeks. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/Ks4LD3HKOk https://t.co/ur8CHsyeCt
  • Implementing a trading checklist is a vital part of the trading process because it helps traders to stay disciplined, stick to the trading plan, and builds confidence. Learn how to stick to the plan, stay disciplined, and use a checklist here: https://t.co/SQUCCYRCIk https://t.co/bwWEkawhE3
  • The New Zealand Dollar has regained lost ground against the USD in recent days and remains poised to continue pushing higher. However, the upcoming FOMC rate decision may ultimately define $NZDUSD’s near-term trajectory. Market update from @DanielGMoss: https://t.co/stDHEWGyvR https://t.co/MtE6Snzach
  • Use this technical analysis pattern recognition skills test to sharpen your knowledge: https://t.co/Qgz89PTxnu https://t.co/FC6g96uiwK
  • The Australian Dollar is aiming to resume its uptrend, but the Fed and its take on the bond market still poses a risk to it ahead. $AUDUSD may thus look past Australia’s jobs report. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/Azt0nL5BQF https://t.co/qf8SjFirGC
  • Get your snapshot update of the of market open and closing times for each major trading hub around the globe here: https://t.co/BgZLFljIhZ https://t.co/TFukvPaw7A
  • The precious metal remains at risk of a further sell-off with little in the way of strong support ahead of the low $1,600s. Get your #Gold market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/lbE5D1cUaL https://t.co/29KVohgZZe
  • $GBPUSD trades in choppy fashion as US yields dictate the current state of play. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/bicRDQyXtc https://t.co/kCLCDZVW9O
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/z7JXHwRhZR
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Well Supported as Global Central Banks Meet

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Well Supported as Global Central Banks Meet

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Fundamental Euro Forecast: Neutral

  • EUR/USD, Eurozone bond yields and European stock indexes were all largely unaffected by last week’s meeting of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council.
  • The only comment of note was that the ECB expects purchases under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program over the next quarter to be conducted at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of this year, and while that weakened EUR/USD briefly there was no follow-through.
  • If the ECB was hoping its statement would lower Eurozone bond yields it failed to do so, and if this week sees yields continuing to rise that would support EUR/USD during a week when the Euro will likely be buffeted by central bank meetings in the US, the UK and Japan.
Advertisement

Euro price supported by rising bond yields

If the ECB was hoping its statement last week that it is frontloading purchases under its PEPP program would stem rising Eurozone government bond yields it was mistaken. They blipped lower but soon recovered, and may well rise further in the coming week.

Currently, rising sovereign bond yields are a major focus for the markets so rising Eurozone yields should keep the Euro well supported, although not necessarily strong as yields are rising in the US, the UK and other countries too. Still EUR/USD spent much of last week recovering from the falls of the previous 10 days or so and may well recover further now the risk of a more dovish ECB statement has failed to materialize.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (October 14, 2020 – March 11, 2021)

EUR/USD Chart

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

What disappointed Euro bears was that the ECB left the actual size of its PEPP program unchanged. Now, though, the focus will turn to some of the world’s other major central banks, with monetary policy decisions due from the US Federal Reserve Wednesday, the Bank of England Thursday and the Bank of Japan Friday. EUR/USD and the Euro crosses are therefore likely to be moved by those decisions in Washington, London and Tokyo rather than by anything happening in the Eurozone.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 16
( 10:03 GMT )
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Week ahead: ZEW and a Eurogroup video conference

Turning to Eurozone data, the coming week is almost devoid of releases, with Tuesday’s ZEW index of economic sentiment in Germany the only one that could be market-moving. The index is expected by analysts to rise to 73.1 in March from 71.2 in February.

On the same day, there will be an informal video conference of EU economic and finance ministers but that will likely have little impact on currency rates.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Hinges on Fed Meeting, Real Yields
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Hinges on Fed Meeting, Real Yields
2021-03-13 18:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Forward Guidance
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Forward Guidance
2021-03-13 12:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Rebound Hinges on FOMC Meeting
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Rebound Hinges on FOMC Meeting
2021-03-13 04:00:00
Australian Dollar Risks Wilting if Fed Remains Sanguine on Treasury Yields
Australian Dollar Risks Wilting if Fed Remains Sanguine on Treasury Yields
2021-03-13 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish