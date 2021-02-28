News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Improves as German Bund Yields Rise
2021-02-28 02:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Prices and Forecasts
2021-02-27 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Do the Charts Hint at a Pullback?
2021-02-27 17:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Hangs on Reflationary Market Sentiment
2021-02-27 08:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-02-27 11:00:00
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble
2021-02-26 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tanks Hard as Yields, Inflation Fears Climb
2021-02-27 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown Accelerates – XAU/USD Bulls Done?
2021-02-26 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Signals More Losses Ahead
2021-02-27 23:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversal, Now What?
2021-02-26 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold prices were crushed this week as yields continued to climb. But with a big spot of support coming in, can buyers bring a bounce ahead of NFP? Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/E1TTXVJGUm https://t.co/pD4TeAY3ZP
  • Get your snapshot update of the of market open and closing times for each major trading hub around the globe here: https://t.co/BgZLFljIhZ https://t.co/PiLYJDVvtY
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/453MLny2lu
  • The haven-linked US Dollar may be in a position to benefit in the short-run as economic recovery bets support longer-dated Treasury yields, making them more competitive with stocks. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/BickxlcuZi https://t.co/OdARp4Z1mh
  • The Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 look to be on diverging technical paths as volatility spikes. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 teeters on support as it splits the difference between its sister indices. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/0gULgIN2kw https://t.co/dzuxyjkXmx
  • What's the difference between leading and lagging indicators? Find out from here: https://t.co/vGx8HCagF5 https://t.co/yTYG7ote3R
  • The reflation trade is helping to push the oil-linked Canadian Dollar higher as the post-Covid economic outlook clears. The Loonie is reliant on the global economy’s recovery. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/CYUiH0PCca https://t.co/my6clW7pxY
  • Struggling to define key levels? Floor-Trader Pivots assist traders in identifying areas in a chart where price is likely to approach and can be used to set appropriate targets, while effectively managing risk. Learn how to use this indicator here: https://t.co/Ye4m1FMKUW https://t.co/q8Ds7wYrKA
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/qtAmyhFU9A
  • Get your snapshot update of the of relative currency strength and exchange status from around the globe here: https://t.co/H19vRDCpUJ https://t.co/S74APOiQ3y
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Improves as German Bund Yields Rise

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Improves as German Bund Yields Rise

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Fundamental Euro Forecast: Bullish

  • The European Central Bank’s Governing Council has clearly decided to stress to the markets that it’s watching rising Eurozone sovereign bond yields.
  • That’s a way of signaling that it doesn’t want them to rise too far too fast.
  • But last week they rose anyway and that’s positive for both EUR/USD and the major Euro cross rates such as EUR/GBP.
Advertisement

Euro price outlook positive

Members of the European Central Bank’s Governing council, including President Christine Lagarde, Germany’s Isabel Schnabel and Chief Economist Philip Lane, were all stressing last week that they are closely watching Eurozone sovereign bond yields – code for warning the markets that they don’t want them to rise too far too fast.

Schnabel went even further, saying the ECB will fight any big increase in real (inflation-adjusted) interest rates as that could choke off the bloc’s economic recovery. The recovery appears to be lagging the US anyway, yet Eurozone sovereign bond yields still tracked US Treasury yields higher and that is positive for both EUR/USD and the major Eurozone cross rates such as EUR/GBP.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 02
( 10:03 GMT )
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

The increase in yields can be seen in the chart below of the 10-year German Bund yield, the benchmark for the Eurozone.

German 10-Year Bund Yield, Daily Timeframe (November 20, 2020 – February 25, 2021)

German 10Y Bund Daily Chart

Source: Investing.com(You can click on it for a larger image)

At the same time, the German yield curve is steepening, with yields above 20 years now above zero, and as the charts both above and below indicate the ECB is having little success in its attempts to keep borrowing costs down.

German Yield Curve (February 25, 2021)

German Yield Curve

Source: Investing.com

For EUR/USD, of course, much depends on what happens to the US Dollar. However, a further rise back to the 2021 high of 1.2349, touched on January 6, would be no surprise given the fundamental background.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (August 14, 2020 – February 25, 2021)

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Source: IG

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our Q1Euroforecast
Get My Guide

Week ahead: Inflation in focus

Turning to the economic data, February inflation figures from Germany Monday and the Eurozone as a whole Tuesday will be the center of attention and any above-forecast increases would likely reinforce the view that Euro strength can be expected. German and Eurozone unemployment and retail sales figures are due too but are likely to have an impact on the Euro.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -24% -14%
Weekly -2% -24% -16%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tanks Hard as Yields, Inflation Fears Climb
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tanks Hard as Yields, Inflation Fears Climb
2021-02-27 20:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Outlook: All Eyes on Treasury Yields as Stocks Wobble
US Dollar Fundamental Outlook: All Eyes on Treasury Yields as Stocks Wobble
2021-02-27 14:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Hangs on Reflationary Market Sentiment
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Hangs on Reflationary Market Sentiment
2021-02-27 08:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Pullback to Adhere to RBA Interest Rate Decision
AUD/USD Rate Pullback to Adhere to RBA Interest Rate Decision
2021-02-27 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish