EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Builds for Break as EUR/USD Slips Below Key Support
2021-01-14 16:47:00
What To Expect From Biden's Stimulus Package Announcement - US Market Open
2021-01-14 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook at Risk to Biden Stimulus Push, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report
2021-01-14 06:00:00
ASX 200, Hang Seng Index Eye China Trade Data. S&P 500 on the Defensive
2021-01-14 01:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EURUSD and Dow Ready for Breakouts Should Biden Stimulus Plan Urge Volatility
2021-01-14 06:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Betting on Reversals?
2021-01-14 03:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook - The Recent Sell-Off May Not be Over Yet
2021-01-14 12:00:00
Gold Price Outlook at Risk to Biden Stimulus Push, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Report
2021-01-14 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable Ahead of Biden Stimulus Package
2021-01-14 09:00:00
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD
2021-01-14 04:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Key to Short-Term US Dollar Direction
2021-01-14 10:30:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Rising Treasury Yields Moderates Yens Recent Gains
2021-01-12 12:50:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Week Ahead Outlook Poor, ECB Meeting in Focus

2021-01-14 01:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Fundamental Euro Forecast: Neutral

  • After the recent falls in EUR/USD there are plenty of reasons to still be bearish, including weak German economic growth, another political crisis in Italy and a slow vaccine rollout in the EU.
  • Moreover, little is expected from the coming week’s ECB meeting, with all the central bank’s key settings likely to remain unchanged.
  • However, it is also possible that all the bad news has been priced in to the exchange rate already and that – barring a strong risk-off move that boosts the US Dollar – the Euro will spend the week stabilizing before perhaps weakening further.
Euro price outlook poor

The last few sessions have been terrible for EUR/USD bulls, who have had to cope with a firmer US Dollar, news that German GDP growth fell by 5% in 2020, yet another political crisis in Italy and a slow coronavirus vaccine rollout in the EU.

On the bright side, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde was optimistic, predicting an economic recovery as Covid-19 uncertainty wanes and adding that the EU has all the tools it needs to overcome the crisis. A further flood of money into the perceived safety of the USD also seems unlikely given President-elect Joe Biden’s fiscal plans to stimulate the US economy and continuing monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve despite talk that it might taper its asset-buying program.

Against this background, a period of stabilization seems likely but after that a further period of weakness cannot be ruled out despite the ECB’s concerns over the exchange rate and inflation – things it has little power to influence.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (October 14, 2020- January 14, 2021)

Source: IG

Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q1Euroforecast
Get My Guide

ECB on hold

Usually, in a week when the ECB meets to determine its next monetary policy moves, all eyes would be on the meeting, and indeed Thursday’s announcement and subsequent news conference will be the focus of attention. However, its importance has been reduced by last week’s release of the minutes of the December meeting that included a comment that lowering yields further might have negative side effects and voiced concern again over risks related to developments in the exchange rate that might have negative consequences for the inflation outlook.

This suggests that the ECB will leave all its monetary settings where they are and that the meeting will leave the Euro unmoved – unless Lagarde missteps at the subsequent news conference.

Like to know more about how central banks impact the FX market? Our guide is here

Thursday’s Eurozone calendar

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Week Ahead Outlook Poor, ECB Meeting in Focus

Inflation, ZEW and PMIs due

On the subject of inflation, final figures for Germany in December are released Tuesday and for the Eurozone as a whole Wednesday but as ever these will have little impact unless they are markedly different from the preliminary data published already.

More important are likely to be Tuesday’s ZEW economic sentiment index for Germany in January and Friday’s flash purchasing managers’ indexes, also for January. These PMIs are all expected to be a tad lower than in December, which would add to the general mood of pessimism around the Euro.

Jan 19
( 10:01 GMT )
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish