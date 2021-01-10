News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Upbeat on Sunny Market Sentiment
2021-01-10 01:00:00
EURUSD Reversal First Steps and Nasdaq Back to Record Ahead of Stimulus Update
2021-01-09 05:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: Oil Surges on Saudi Surprise – Key Levels to Watch
2021-01-09 22:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report After Saudi Output Cut, US Stimulus
2021-01-09 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-01-09 10:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Three Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-08 14:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Spike in US Treasury Yields
2021-01-09 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: (XAU) Gold Grounded as Bitcoin Shoots to the Moon
2021-01-08 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2021-01-07 16:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Reversal First Steps and Nasdaq Back to Record Ahead of Stimulus Update
2021-01-09 05:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY to Follow Surging Treasury Yields
2021-01-09 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Dollar Index has broken major uptrend support and risks accelerated losses into the December open. Get your $USD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/Txo8l8S1f1 https://t.co/p1uMElPr4u
  • Gold bulls just got grounded this week while Bitcoin flew to the moon. Do we have a new safe-haven taking the crown, or a mere pause in a bigger picture cycle? Get your #metals update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/7ghk5eqi5h https://t.co/0ApQkOPagS
  • Looking ahead, the British Pound will continue to draw strength from an acceleration in the UK vaccination program, despite rising infection numbers. Get your #currencies update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/4Uk93Bmx0B https://t.co/hBvwgn31Gb
  • Forex liquidity makes it easy for traders to sell and buy currencies without delay, and also creates tight spreads for favorable quotes. Low costs and large scope to various markets make it the most frequently traded market in the world. Learn more here: https://t.co/arxYmtQeUn https://t.co/6q1GbW3GYF
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/xShl1PmqRw
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/edvheq2Fiz
  • Get your snapshot update of the of top level exchanges and key index performance from around the globe here: https://t.co/d8Re5anlG5 https://t.co/vBgSO9dKta
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/Sl6p7WuZiQ
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/woyvAoBxWO
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/rEpP5IhsX5
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Upbeat on Sunny Market Sentiment

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Upbeat on Sunny Market Sentiment

2021-01-10 01:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Fundamental Euro Forecast: Bullish

  • Last week was a curious one, with trader confidence upbeat as the US Democrats winning control of the Senate outweighed any concerns about the storming of the Capitol.
  • That suggests further flows to come out of the safe-haven US Dollar into ‘risk-on’ currencies such as the Euro, the British Pound and the Australian Dollar.
Advertisement

Euro price set for further gains

It’s not often that the markets welcome a government with total control that promises to spend money in mouth-watering quantities. Yet, last week, the markets welcomed warmly the US Democrats winning effective control of the Senate, giving them the Presidency and both Houses of Congress. What’s more, Wall Street opened at a record high after Joe Biden was confirmed as the next US President even though, just hours earlier, there had been riots at the Capitol.

This suggests strongly that the upbeat market mood will continue into the coming week, and in the FX markets that means more money flowing out of the safe-haven US Dollar into currencies seen as riskier such as the Australian and New Zealand Dollars, the British Pound and the Euro.

Like to know more about how important sentiment is in the FX markets? Check out this article

For sure, there will likely be bumps along the road but over the course of a week when almost nothing is on the Eurozone economic calendar except industrial production and trade figures, the USD side of the EUR/USD equation will dominate business.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (October 22, 2020 – January 7, 2021)

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Upbeat on Sunny Market Sentiment

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q1Euroforecast
Get My Guide

As the chart above shows, EUR/USD has been climbing steadily since the start of November and it would now be a surprise if it did not hit 1.24 if not in the coming week then soon after – perhaps after some profit-taking and short-covering.

Incidentally, the coronavirus pandemic has slipped into the background in the markets generally on an assumption that it will be defeated by the new vaccines that have been developed. That too has boosted sentiment, with the Euro likely to be among the main beneficiaries.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 12
( 10:01 GMT )
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook Mired by Spike in US Treasury Yields
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Spike in US Treasury Yields
2021-01-09 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report After Saudi Output Cut, US Stimulus
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report After Saudi Output Cut, US Stimulus
2021-01-09 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Rising Commodity Prices to Drive AUD Higher
Australian Dollar Outlook: Rising Commodity Prices to Drive AUD Higher
2021-01-09 00:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook: Covid-19 Vaccination Program Underpins Sterling
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook: Covid-19 Vaccination Program Underpins Sterling
2021-01-08 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed