News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro 1Q 2021 Forecast: Can the ECB Curb the Euro's Strength?
2020-12-19 22:00:00
Euro Technical Forecast 1Q 2021: EUR/USD Pullback After Breakout?
2020-12-18 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-19 13:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Gains at Risk on US Shutdown and SMIC Blacklisting
2020-12-18 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
Will Trade Wars Persist After the US Election?
2020-12-16 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price 1Q 2021 Technical Forecast: The Correction May Be Over Soon
2020-12-19 10:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-19 01:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen 1Q 2021 Forecast: Key Trend Breaks Hint at Sustained Losses
2020-12-19 04:00:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-18 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What is NFP and how can you trade it? Find out: https://t.co/XJWS04IF9j https://t.co/pTLaWzgcUT
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/mnSs50Arew
  • What are the Market cycles? How are currencies impacted in these cycles? How can these cycles impact forex trading patterns? Find out here: https://t.co/ckr2fUOWqW https://t.co/a0LyOjUCor
  • What are some trading mistakes @nickcawley1 made during his career and what did he learn from them? Find out: https://t.co/y3cckNW22W https://t.co/l42z6Mcvld
  • Volatility in forex trading is a measure of the frequency and extent of changes in a currency's value. More volatility means more trading risk, but also more opportunity for traders as the price moves are larger. Learn more about volatility here: https://t.co/M04SelwdDE https://t.co/36ZyP7nepW
  • Top trading lesson: My top trading lesson for 2020 is to remember why you entered the position in the first place. Listen to your analysis and stay true to your trading style and typical timeframe - @PeterHanksFX https://t.co/Zui2R1Cioh https://t.co/QHscfazanZ
  • We are looking at two weeks of broken liquidity with unresolved risks like Brexit talks and stimulus impasse and speculators pushing full risk saturation. While $TSLA and $BTCUSD are top watch, $GBPJPY is perhaps better suited to conditions. My video: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/12/19/Nasdaq-100-Tesla-and-Bitcoin-Carry-Hopes-while-GBPUSD-GBPJPY-Suit-Conditions.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/qVw2yvCOFk
  • There's no question about it, trading brings about much emotion. Knowing how to control emotions while trading can prove to be the difference between success and failure. Learn more about managing emotion in trading here: https://t.co/FC7CHpk9vA https://t.co/w0z6HBHY6R
  • There are many different trading styles that can be applied to trading forex. Learn about different types of traders here: https://t.co/xfzRCzuuKK https://t.co/VIsV51rddn
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/MZtBh88nOv https://t.co/3quuHiWfH8
Euro 1Q 2021 Forecast: Can the ECB Curb the Euro's Strength?

Euro 1Q 2021 Forecast: Can the ECB Curb the Euro's Strength?

2020-12-19 22:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

EUR price outlook for 1Q 2021

  • The ECB seems to have run out of ammunition in its battle to keep EUR/USD below the 1.20 level.
  • The clear break above 1.20 in December suggests the ECB is now unable to curb the Euro’s strength and that further gains are likely in the weeks ahead.
Advertisement

Coming Soon! Download the NEW 1st Quarter Forecast Live on Monday on our Free Trading Guides Page!

Euro Price Gains Likely in 1Q

The European Central Bank has made clear that it does not want to see EUR/USD above the 1.20 mark, once seen as its “line in the sand” for the pair, because of the negative impact of a strong Euro on both the Eurozone’s competitive trade position and its inflation rate. Yet it is hard to see what it can actually do about it now the pair is above that level, and that suggests further strength in EUR/USD in the weeks ahead.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (January 1 – December 17, 2020)

EURUSD

Source: IG

Targeting Resistance at 1.25

A clear target for EUR/USD bulls is the 1.25 level last reached in February 2018 and there is no fundamental reason why that should not be challenged even if the ECB tries hard to subdue the Euro to lift the Eurozone’s inflation rate. After all, direct intervention in the foreign exchanges is highly unlikely.

For sure, the ECB could ease Eurozone monetary policy still further in the first few months of 2021 to counter the impact on the economy of the coronavirus pandemic, and in the past that might have weakened the Euro. However the correlation between monetary policy and the level of the currency seems to have broken down recently so further monetary measures will likely fail to bring the Euro down.

Euro May Benefit Too From ‘Risk-On’ Trades

The next question for EUR/USD traders is whether even more money will flow in 1Q from the relative safety of the US Dollar into assets seen as more risky, and that includes the Euro. Such a move seems likely as the coronavirus pandemic comes under control: another positive factor for EUR/USD. Note though that there is also a risk that the pandemic persists, leading to renewed safe-haven demand for Dollars and a pullback in EUR/USD before further strength emerges.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Build your trading confidence heading into 2021!
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-19 13:00:00
Australian Dollar 1Q 2021 Forecast Upbeat as RBA Rejects Negative OCR
Australian Dollar 1Q 2021 Forecast Upbeat as RBA Rejects Negative OCR
2020-12-19 07:00:00
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
Sterling Q1 2021 Forecast: Starting to Look a Better Prospect
2020-12-19 01:00:00
US Dollar 1Q 2021 Forecast: Safe Haven Status Versus Fading Growth Position
US Dollar 1Q 2021 Forecast: Safe Haven Status Versus Fading Growth Position
2020-12-18 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed