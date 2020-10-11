Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Murky Ahead of Crucial EU Summit

There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here:https://t.co/7kPzAoNoLG https://t.co/YSQdhYGTej

The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/NUIYId4w3o

Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/MMBO22ysf9

An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/HCgRK2lp6j

The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/B0Fk2BAqHB

RT @JakeSherman: A quite negative ⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ letter to Dems saying that the rebuttal from Washington’s most eager man ⁦@stevenmnuchi…

Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/UalZ8cRSXB https://t.co/gen6I1OTCe

Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/DMCXOm9PLC

Path of least resistance is higher for S&P 500 in the absence of notable catalysts. FTSE 100 eyes de-facto Brexit deadline. Get your #equities update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/2UNYSktAlt https://t.co/QmXg6hMTwm