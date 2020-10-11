News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Murky Ahead of Crucial EU Summit
2020-10-11 00:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Falling Below Multi-Year Uptrend Support
2020-10-10 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rebound Undermined by Negative Slope in 200-Day SMA
2020-10-10 04:00:00
Crude Oil Trims Recent Gains as Market Flashes Overbought Warning
2020-10-09 13:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Wrestle With Resistance, Are They At Risk?
2020-10-08 18:30:00
Dow Jones Regains Strength as Safe Havens fall, Hang Seng Index Fluctuates
2020-10-08 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Recovery Faces First Test
2020-10-10 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Dictated By Presidential Polls, Fiscal Aid Hopes
2020-10-09 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook: EU/UK Trade Talks - It's Time to Decide
2020-10-10 20:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Falling Below Multi-Year Uptrend Support
2020-10-10 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly US Dollar Technical Forecast: Falling Below Multi-Year Uptrend Support
2020-10-10 13:00:00
USD/JPY Analysis: USDJPY Surges, Postponement of US Stimulus Talks
2020-10-07 11:47:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here:https://t.co/7kPzAoNoLG https://t.co/YSQdhYGTej
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/NUIYId4w3o
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind #FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here:https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/MMBO22ysf9
  • An economic calendar is a resource that allows traders to learn about important economic information scheduled to be released. Stay up to date on the most important global economic data here: https://t.co/JdvW6HNuqV https://t.co/HCgRK2lp6j
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/B0Fk2BAqHB
  • RT @JakeSherman: A quite negative ⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ letter to Dems saying that the rebuttal from Washington’s most eager man ⁦@stevenmnuchi…
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/UalZ8cRSXB https://t.co/gen6I1OTCe
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/DMCXOm9PLC
  • Path of least resistance is higher for S&P 500 in the absence of notable catalysts. FTSE 100 eyes de-facto Brexit deadline. Get your #equities update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/2UNYSktAlt https://t.co/QmXg6hMTwm
  • The fundamental stakes are raised in the week ahead, and the Dollar is my preferred measure to evaluate which driving force is taking control between risk trends, growth potential and stimulus charge. See what to watch for in my trading video for next week https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/10/10/Dollar-Forecast-Follows-Stimulus-Hopes-Growth-Update-Trade-Wars-and-Politics.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/XzZ3nAJCym
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Murky Ahead of Crucial EU Summit

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Murky Ahead of Crucial EU Summit

2020-10-11 00:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Fundamental Euro Forecast: Neutral

  • Traders in EUR/USD, and especially EUR/GBP, will need to keep a close eye this week on the two-day European Council meeting that starts Thursday in Brussels.
  • If the EU leaders attending are optimistic on the EU-UK relationship after Brexit, that should weaken EUR/GBP and potentially weaken EUR/USD too.
Advertisement

Euro price outlook dependent on EU summit

Trading in the Euro will likely be subdued this coming week ahead of the crucial two-day meeting of EU leaders in Brussels that starts Thursday. The European Council agenda is topped by the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by EU-UK relations after the post-Brexit transition period ends on December 31, and both have the potential to move the Euro.

The coronavirus discussion could be important for EUR/USD and EUR/GBP if there are hints of more fiscal stimulus to come – potentially a positive for the Euro. However, traders will likely concentrate on the talks about the future EU-UK relationship, with any signs of a deal – however basic – likely to weaken EUR/GBP and potentially EUR/USD too.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (July 8 – October 8, 2020)

EUR USD Price Chart Euro Forecast EURUSD

Source: Refinitiv (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q4Euroforecast
Get My Guide

The European Council will take stock of the implementation of the withdrawal agreement and review the state of the negotiations on the future EU-UK partnership. Leaders will discuss preparatory work for all scenarios after 1 January 2021,” according to the summit agenda.

German ZEW, inflation on the calendar

Away from the summit, the week’s economic data are not likely to have an impact. The most important number on the calendar is Tuesday’s ZEW economic sentiment index for Germany in October, which has been rising steadily since March. Inflation figures for Germany, France and the Eurozone as a whole are also due over the course of the week.

Starts in:
Live now:
Oct 13
( 10:10 GMT )
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook: EU/UK Trade Talks - It's Time to Decide
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook: EU/UK Trade Talks - It's Time to Decide
2020-10-10 20:00:00
S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
S&P 500 and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-10-10 08:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Dictated By Presidential Polls, Fiscal Aid Hopes
Gold Price Outlook Dictated By Presidential Polls, Fiscal Aid Hopes
2020-10-09 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Oil, USD, Trump’s Infection, Stimulus?
2020-10-05 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
EUR/GBP
Bullish