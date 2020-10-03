News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bearish Near Term, Bullish Long Term
2020-10-03 22:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Fall as Major Top Forms
2020-10-03 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Futures Erase Gains, DAX 30 Tests Support, Oil Falls
2020-10-02 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Boosted by Weaker USD, Falling Stockpiles
2020-10-01 06:00:00
Dow Jones Formed an "AB=CD" Pattern, Signaling Potential Trend Reversal
2020-10-03 07:00:00
S&P 500 Outlook: Stocks Flop, VIX Pops on Failed Stimulus Talks
2020-10-01 22:20:00
Gold May Surrender on Lockdowns, Vice Presidential Debate, Fiscal Stimulus Stalemate
2020-10-03 16:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook Looks Near-term Bearish
2020-10-02 19:00:00
GBP Weekly Forecast: Key GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch, Brexit Deal or No-Deal?
2020-10-03 19:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Sterling Traders Should Prepare For a Volatile Week Ahead
2020-10-02 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Turning the Corner in EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, & USD/JPY Rates?
2020-10-01 19:00:00
US Dollar Rally Being Put to the Test: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2020-10-01 12:29:00
2020-10-03 22:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Fundamental Euro Forecast: Mixed

  • The bounce in EUR/USD last week looks to have run its course and a resumption of its previous slide lower is now possible.
  • Longerterm, however, the pair is well placed to benefit from any US Dollar weakness as the US elections in November approach.
EUR/USD price decline likely in coming days

Last week was an important one for EUR/USD, with the bounce predicted here a week ago duly taking place. In the process, the 20-day moving average crossed below the 50-dma – a bearish technical signal – and the 14-day relative strength index, which was signaling an oversold market, is no longer doing so.

This all suggests another move lower in the coming days, when a lack of top-tier Eurozone data will leave EUR/USD traders free to concentrate on the technical picture. In fact, the only numbers of note are the final September purchasing managers’ indexes for the service sectors in Germany, France and the Eurozone as a whole.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (July 1 – October 1, 2020)

EURUSD Price Chart

Source: Refinitiv (You can click on it for a larger image)

Longer term, however, the outlook is more positive – with caveats – as my colleague Ilya Spivak and I explain in our new DailyFX Euro Forecast guide to the fourth quarter of 2020, which we have just published. For a copy, just click on the link below to receive it in your inbox.

