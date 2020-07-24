0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Positive But Beware Profit-Taking
2020-07-24 22:00:00
EUR/USD Extends Rally & USD/JPY Plunges on Markit PMIs
2020-07-24 14:32:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-23 14:00:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-22 23:20:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Slips, Nasdaq Tumbles as Stocks Wince at Jobless Claims
2020-07-23 21:50:00
S&P 500 in Corona-gap, Dow Jones Lagging; Can Nasdaq Continue to Lead?
2020-07-23 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Bullish on FOMC Rate Decision & US Relief Bill
2020-07-24 16:00:00
Gold Rally Eyes Record High Price as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Zone
2020-07-24 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Choppy, Focus on June Top
2020-07-24 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Further Gains Likely for GBP/USD
2020-07-23 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Extends Rally & USD/JPY Plunges on Markit PMIs
2020-07-24 14:32:00
Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Charts & More
2020-07-23 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The record high daily close for $XAUUSD gold was 1,901.647. Friday closed at 1,901.647 (weekly it was a record). For gold equally priced in Dollar, Euro, Pound and Yen; we've been trading at record highs since Feb 14 and it's still climbing: https://t.co/VrFSGhOUfk
  • The ASX 200 stock index continues to struggle at key resistance as rising cases of Covid-19 and escalating US-China tensions sour investor sentiment. Get your #ASX 200 market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/i7x8RtQfZM https://t.co/NvoBzFe4lm
  • The #Euro may rise against the Australian Dollar, will the Swiss Franc and Canadian Dollar also weaken against it? What levels of resistance do EUR/AUD, EUR/CHF and EUR/CAD face? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/fx5qtfwKTn https://t.co/L63t0QvQRR
  • US Equity Index Performance (MTD): $DJI +2.55% $SPX +3.72% $NDX +3.67% $VIX -16.10%
  • Weekly #Fed balance sheet update: B/S little changed (+0.08%) S&P 500 (-0.28%) Last week, the S&P 500 climbed 2.28% after the Fed balance sheet increased the most since the beginning of July #liquidity #stocks https://t.co/T7p5qdMPB7
  • Will the great lockdown yield a V shaped recovery- Tune into @CVecchioFX market update here: https://t.co/eZF3pPoyS9 https://t.co/Wl1PypkXG3
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.69% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.53% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.50% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/0RdIgKVt31
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.81% Gold: 0.75% Oil - US Crude: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ojdSRkzxmL
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.27%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MKqwQZsxrK
  • Are US #stocks about to turn lower ahead? The S&P 500 has left behind a Shooting Star candlestick pattern on the weekly chart #SP500 #WallStreet What does this mean? - https://www.dailyfx.com/education/candlestick-patterns/shooting-star-pattern.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/1ivYnk9Vpr
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Positive But Beware Profit-Taking

Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Still Positive But Beware Profit-Taking

2020-07-24 22:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:
EUR/USD Chart

Fundamental Euro Forecast: Bullish

  • The agreements by EU leaders on a budget and a recovery fund have given EUR/USD a boost and prepared the ground for a further advance that could take the pair back to its autumn 2018 highs.
  • However, traders should watch out for a possible retracement first as the pair is now technically overbought.

Euro price outlook still bright

EUR/USD has been given a strong boost by the EU leaders’ agreement on both a long-term budget and a recovery fund to help the bloc recover from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As predicted here a week ago, the Euro has broken above 1.15 and could now challenge the 1.1621 high reached on October 16, 2018 and, ultimately, the 1.1815 high recorded on September 24 that year.

Note, though, that the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) on the chart below is now back above 70, signaling an overbought market, for the third time this year. That means a retracement is likely soon – particularly if the US Dollar’s recent weakness reverses and/or the European Parliament holds up the budget.

You can find out here what overbought and oversold readings mean for forex traders

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (September 18, 2018 – July 23, 2020)

Eur price chart

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our fresh Q3 Euro forecast
Get My Guide

One potential trigger for a drop in EUR/USD could be the continuing war of words between the UK and the EU on their relationship post-Brexit, although so far the ebb and flow of the tortuous negotiations has been reflected in GBP/USD rather than EUR/USD.

Week ahead: GDP, Ifo, inflation and unemployment

Turning to the coming week’s economic data, there are several important statistics that Euro traders need to watch carefully. Germany, France and the Eurozone as a whole all publish second-quarter “flash” GDP data and they should be relatively upbeat. Earlier this month IHS Markit, which compiles the monthly purchasing managers’ indexes, reported that the headline Eurozone PMI surged some 17 points in June, a rise beaten over the survey’s 22-year history only by the 18-point gain seen in May.

The upturn signals a remarkably swift turnaround in the Eurozone economy’s plight amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Having sunk to an unprecedented low in April amid widespread business closures to fight the virus outbreak, the PMI has risen to a level indicative of GDP contracting at a quarterly rate of just 0.2%, suggestive of strong monthly GDP gains in both May and June,” IHS Markit said.

Inflation and unemployment figures are also due but these are less likely to have an impact on EUR/USD than Monday’s Ifo index of German business morale at the start of the third quarter this month.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jul 28
( 10:07 GMT )
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook Bullish on FOMC Rate Decision & US Relief Bill
Gold Price Outlook Bullish on FOMC Rate Decision & US Relief Bill
2020-07-24 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week
2020-07-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-20 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Dow Jones, S&P 500, Microsoft, Coronavirus
2020-07-19 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.