Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Negative Longer Term

Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Negative Longer Term

2020-07-04 20:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

Fundamental Euro Forecast: Bearish

  • The European Council President is expected to propose a more modest EU budget this week.
  • The Council is hoping EU leaders will agree to it at a summit later this month but wrangling over how best to help the weaker members of the blocrecover from the Covid-19 pandemic will likely continue.
  • Unless the EU governments can sort out their disagreements soon, a drop is likely in EUR/USD in this year’s third quarter.

Euro price outlook: weakness ahead

European Council President Charles Michel is expected to propose a marginally more modest 2021-27 EU budget this week in an attempt to persuade more frugal bloc members to drop their resistance to a coronavirus recovery plan.

The Council is hoping that EU leaders will agree a deal at a summit later this month but wrangling over whether the recovery fund should consist primarily of loans or grants will likely continue.

Unless the EU governments can sort out their disagreements on how best to help the weaker members of the bloc such as Italy and Spain, Portugal and Greece, falls are likely in EUR/USD in this year’s third quarter.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (April 10 – July 2, 2020)

EURUSD Price chart

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Download our fresh Q3 Euroforecast
Get My Guide

If you haven’t listened already, check out the latest Trading Global Markets Decoded Podcast from DailyFX with investment guru Jim Rogers

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.