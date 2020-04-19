We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Turning Increasingly Bearish
2020-04-19 02:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Contracts into April Range- Pending Breakout
2020-04-18 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Supported; Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-17 17:57:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Hopes US to Emerge From Covid Lockdowns
2020-04-17 06:08:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, DAX 30, FTSE 100 Forecasts: Risk of Topping Out
2020-04-18 10:00:00
US Dollar & VIX Supported; Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-17 17:57:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Gold Price Forecast: Rally Slows after Reaching All-Time Highs
2020-04-18 22:00:00
Gold Fundamental Outlook Hinges on Shifts in Trader Sentiment
2020-04-18 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: Uptrend Move At a Crossroads- British Pound Price Outlook
2020-04-18 23:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Sell-Off Eyes Support, FTSE Buoyed By Drug Hopes
2020-04-17 08:01:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY in Search of Next Big Move
2020-04-18 16:00:00
S&P 500 Extends Its 31% Recovery, Has Confidence Been Restored to the Market?
2020-04-18 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The petroleum-linked Canadian Dollar may fall as global demand for cycle-sensitive commodities like crude #oil decline. Policymakers have warned that a Depression-like downturn may be ahead. Get your $USDCAD market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/OGOhetbPju https://t.co/Akj8FpgmUb
  • The $USD suddenly seems scarce amid the #coronavirus outbreak. That threatens short-term financing underpinning global supply chains, despite the Fed’s epic efforts. Get your US Dollar market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/D2p2Vl2ORK https://t.co/OtKjgERPmC
  • #Gold prices well-supported as keeping interest rates ultra-low in response to the 2008 global financial crisis proves problematic for fighting the next one, the #coronavirus outbreak. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/zNpjufGv2b https://t.co/LX3D8YPCdB
  • What is market volatility and what does a market event volatility look like? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/rPz1iIrcVk https://t.co/UZpVtpddjK
  • Euro is off by more than 0.5% this week with our focus still on a breakout of the April range for guidance. Here are the levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly chart. Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/rcYnqYzrOz
  • While poor data readings are widely expected as coronavirus fallout pressures the economy, actual updates to key economic indicators show how underappreciated the true impact of COVID-19 has been. Read More: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2020/04/18/us-dollar-forecast-fed-coronavirus-guidelines-earnings-eyed.html https://t.co/ivQgsD8MdZ
  • Fed officials just revealed that they intend on halving their pace of Treasury purchases from $30 billion to $15 billion per day. Read More: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/usd/2020/04/18/us-dollar-forecast-fed-coronavirus-guidelines-earnings-eyed.html https://t.co/rd6M5DaItq
  • The Australian Dollar has risen sharply and perhaps counter intuitively in April as markets pin their hopes on turbo-charged stimulus to fight the contagion’s economic effects. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/Zlhj3ux6KV https://t.co/ay5UoxRSsC
  • The rise in USD/MXN was in need of a breather given the unsustainable momentum it was exhibiting.Get your USD/MXN technical analysis from here: https://t.co/nRukktEDbf https://t.co/TkZjYJIcxR
  • The bullish engulfing candle is one of the forex market’s most clear-cut price action signals for reversals and continuation. Learn more about this price action trading signal here: https://t.co/edEHzyoCJT https://t.co/yXMP3StakJ
Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Turning Increasingly Bearish

Euro Forecast: Outlook for EUR/USD Turning Increasingly Bearish

2020-04-19 02:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:
EUR/USD Price Chart

Source: IG Charts

Fundamental Euro Forecast: Bearish

  • As the most widely traded currency pair in the world, EUR/USD is particularly sensitive to global market sentiment.
  • For now, traders are unsure whether to move back into riskier assets as the coronavirus pandemic shows signs of peaking, and countries reopen for business, or into safe havens as a deep economic recession approaches.
  • If, as seems likely, recession fears outweigh coronavirus optimism, the Euro will likely suffer against the US Dollar.

Euro price at risk as global recession approaches

For financial market traders, a key decision is looming: whether to buy riskier assets as the coronavirus pandemic shows signs of peaking, and more countries decide to ease restrictions, or to continue to opt for cash and safe havens like the US Dollar, gold and US Treasury notes and bonds.

Italy, Denmark, Austria and the Czech Republic have all eased some of the rules designed to counter the spread of Covid-19 and limit the damage to their economies: a positive for the Euro. However, the constant flow of data suggesting that the coming worldwide recession will be deep and long-lived will likely continue to damage market sentiment and outweigh any Euro optimism.

As the chart below shows, EUR/USD has weakened again after breaking to the upside from a triangle pattern on the daily chart, suggesting it was a false breakout. While this is primarily a fundamental look-ahead, it is noteworthy that fundamentals and technicals look to be aligned.

EUR/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (January 8 – April 16, 2020)

EURUSD price chart

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -12% 1% -5%
Weekly -20% 22% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Week ahead: Ifo and ZEW

Last week, US economic data took center stage. This week, some key Eurozone figures are due that will emphasize the economic weakness of the region and could therefore damage EUR/USD accordingly. The first important number due is the ZEW measure of German economic sentiment; ZEW is a German research institute that polls investors each month and the market is positioned for an improvement to -43.0 in April from -49.5 in March, leaving plenty of room for disappointment.

Thursday’s GfK measure of German consumer sentiment and ‘flash’ purchasing managers’ indexes could also move the market but arguably the most important data point of the week will be Friday’s Ifo business climate index for Germany. Economists are expecting a drop to 77.2 in April from 86.1 in March but, again, there is a chance of an even steeper slide that would weaken EUR/USD and the Euro crosses.

How Monetary and Fiscal Policy Can Amplify or Stave Off Crises

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 21
( 10:04 GMT )
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Fundamental Outlook Hinges on Shifts in Trader Sentiment
Gold Fundamental Outlook Hinges on Shifts in Trader Sentiment
2020-04-18 20:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Fed, Coronavirus Guidelines & Earnings Eyed
US Dollar Forecast: Fed, Coronavirus Guidelines & Earnings Eyed
2020-04-18 13:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook Bearish on Growth Outlook, US PMI Data
Canadian Dollar Outlook Bearish on Growth Outlook, US PMI Data
2020-04-18 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Bulls May Tire If Coronavirus Headlines Don't Improve
Australian Dollar Bulls May Tire If Coronavirus Headlines Don't Improve
2020-04-18 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.