We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Will EUR/USD Rise Further in Week Ahead?
2020-03-08 01:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Coronavirus Breakout Surges to Fresh 2020 High
2020-03-07 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP Biased Lower in Choppy Trade
2020-03-07 22:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: FTSE 100 Slumps, Sterling Rally Continues
2020-03-06 08:58:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY Test Support
2020-03-07 16:00:00
NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls Drives the US Dollar & Forex Volatility
2020-03-06 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Ballistic as Fear Grips Global Markets
2020-03-06 22:00:00
US Dollar, Gold Price, S&P 500 Outlook: Impact of Emergency Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-06 10:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Deal or No Deal - Oil Prices Continue to Slump
2020-03-07 07:00:00
Oil Prices Sink over 7 percent as OPEC Talks Crumble
2020-03-06 15:26:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Dec 18 when Bitcoin traded near 7,269.23.
2020-03-05 10:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The inside bar pattern occurs regularly within the financial markets. Incorporating the inside bar strategy within a trading system can enhance a trader’s market analysis technique. Find out how you can use it from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/E3EWOYTYNw https://t.co/V7lDVRpAAY
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: Oil prices are poised for more turmoil. “Saudi Arabia is now really going into a full price war.” https://t.co/0Gfm2Ow…
  • RT @DiMartinoBooth: Kiss roughly a quarter of world’s eighth largest economy goodbye until April. https://t.co/zp1NA1Z2Gz
  • Many traders ask how a trading method that is 77 years old is applicable today. Learn about the Gartley pattern and see how you can incorporate it into your trading style here: https://t.co/2yPmGH0XvT https://t.co/iegFG52XBg
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr https://t.co/H4GmQ6SBBJ
  • What are contrarian indicators? Find out how sentiment analysis can be incorporated into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/icxRzhSmP5 https://t.co/o6MsmO5nAm
  • Traders should know how to confidently approach, enter and exit both Bull or Bear markets. Need some insight into it? Get it from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/GhvvFrB3gz https://t.co/AT64JsXKz4
  • Thanks to Brian Wälchli for sharing the picture https://t.co/K0kaMrbn2Y
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/C5HJ7bnXJW
  • The Japanese #Yen faces key tests against the US Dollar, #Euro, Australian Dollar and Canadian Dollar ahead. What is the technical outlook in $USDJPY, $EURJPY, $AUDJPY and $CADJPY? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/03/07/Japanese-Yen-Outlook-USDJPY-EURJPY-AUDJPY-CADJPY-Test-Support.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/rlEi4sPpkX
Euro Forecast: Will EUR/USD Rise Further in Week Ahead?

Euro Forecast: Will EUR/USD Rise Further in Week Ahead?

2020-03-08 01:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:
EURUSD Chart 2 hours

Fundamental Euro Forecast: Bullish

  • EUR/USD has advanced from a low of 1.0778 on February 20 – its weakest level since April 2017 – to a high above 1.12 last week.
  • Towards the end of the week the rally looked to be running out of momentum and a cut in Eurozone interest rates is almost certain this coming Thursday.
  • However, further EUR/USD strength still seems likely as speculation grows that the Federal Reserve will cut US rates again on March 18.

Euro price to strengthen further?

The financial markets are almost certain the European Central Bank’s Governing Council will cut the Eurozone’s benchmark deposit rate to -0.6% from -0.5% this coming Thursday. However, such a move would be unlikely to curb the recent strength of EUR/USD unless the ECB combined it with other action to ease monetary policy.

Towards the end of last week, the overnight index swaps market was implying a probability of more than 96% that the ECB would lower the deposit rate deeper into negative territory in an attempt to combat a weak economy and the likely impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the markets are also becoming increasingly open to the possibility that the Federal Reserve, after its emergency half-point reduction in the Fed funds rate last week, could cut it again on March 18. In fact, Fed futures seem convinced, pricing in a two-thirds chance of a 25 basis points reduction, a one-third chance of another 50 bps reduction and no chance at all of rates being left where they are.

Moreover, the pause in the EUR/USD advance can be read as simply a pause for breath before further gains.

EURUSD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (October 15, 2019 – March 5, 2020)

EURUSD Price Chart

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% -9% -8%
Weekly -25% 40% 11%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Week ahead: German industrial production, trade and final CPI data

With attention so firmly focused on interest rates and the likely knock to global growth from the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, little reaction is likely to the upcoming economic data. However, the numbers could still emphasize the ongoing weakness of the Eurozone economy and especially of its largest member, Germany. Its third largest, Italy, has also been one of the countries hit hardest by the virus’s spread.

German industrial production, trade and final inflation figures are all due, while data for the Eurozone as a whole will include industrial production, and revised GDP growth numbers for the fourth quarter of last year. Predicting changes to data already released is a fool’s game but, with the initial release showing Eurozone economic expansion at just 0.1% quarter/quarter and a meagre 0.9% year/year, any downward revision would be poorly received in the Euro markets.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Fundamental Outlook Mired by Bets for More Fed Rate Cuts
US Dollar Fundamental Outlook Mired by Bets for More Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-07 13:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Deal or No Deal - Oil Prices Continue to Slump
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Deal or No Deal - Oil Prices Continue to Slump
2020-03-07 07:00:00
Australian Dollar at Mercy of COVID-19 as China's Economy Slows
Australian Dollar at Mercy of COVID-19 as China's Economy Slows
2020-03-07 01:00:00
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
Dow Jones, Gold Prices Fall as Yen Soars on Virus Fears. Where to Now?
2020-03-02 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.