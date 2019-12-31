We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-31 04:00:00
2019-12-31 04:00:00
Dollar 2020 Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Technical Charts
2019-12-30 15:06:00
2019-12-30 15:06:00
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-31 04:00:00
2019-12-31 04:00:00
Top 5 Most Market Moving Grey Swans to Watch for 2020
2019-12-31 03:00:00
2019-12-31 03:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short USD/JPY Below 6-Year Wedge
2019-12-31 12:00:00
2019-12-31 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 16, 2019 when USD/JPY traded near 109.58.
2019-12-31 11:23:00
2019-12-31 11:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Close to 3-Month Highs On US-China Trade Hopes
2019-12-31 07:01:00
2019-12-31 07:01:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2019-12-31 05:00:00
2019-12-31 05:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Global Recession? Take the Under: Long Crude Oil, Long CAD/JPY
2019-12-31 14:00:00
2019-12-31 14:00:00
Oil Forecast 1Q-2020: Can Crude Prices Push Higher?
2019-12-31 09:00:00
2019-12-31 09:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD 2020 Levels
2019-12-30 21:00:00
2019-12-30 21:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-30 17:00:00
2019-12-30 17:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short: EUR/NZD – Bearish Signals on the weekly chart

2019-12-31 19:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
EUR/NZD Weekly Price Chart DEC 2017- DEC 2019

EURNZD Weekly Price Chart

On Oct 18, uptrend move led EUR/NZD to a multi- year high at 1.7929. On Oct of this year the price rallied again. However, the pair has not been able to push towards the previous peak highlighting less buyers were ready to join the market.

Currently, the price tests the uptrend line originated from the Feb 6 low at 1.4535. A bearish signal could be generated from a close below the uptrend line for two consecutive weeks. This could lead the price towards 1.5905.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2019
Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

