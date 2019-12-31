We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-31 04:00:00
Dollar 2020 Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Technical Charts
2019-12-30 15:06:00
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-31 04:00:00
Top 5 Most Market Moving Grey Swans to Watch for 2020
2019-12-31 03:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Short USD/JPY Below 6-Year Wedge
2019-12-31 12:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 16, 2019 when USD/JPY traded near 109.58.
2019-12-31 11:23:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Close to 3-Month Highs On US-China Trade Hopes
2019-12-31 07:01:00
Dollar, Gold, Yen: What are the Top Safe Havens of 2020?
2019-12-31 05:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Global Recession? Take the Under: Long Crude Oil, Long CAD/JPY
2019-12-31 14:00:00
Oil Forecast 1Q-2020: Can Crude Prices Push Higher?
2019-12-31 09:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD 2020 Levels
2019-12-30 21:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-30 17:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Long EUR/JPY – Chart Suggests a Bullish Set-up in the Making

Top Trade Idea 2020: Long EUR/JPY – Chart Suggests a Bullish Set-up in the Making

2019-12-31 18:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
My forex-pair to watch for a longer-term set-up in 2020 is long EUR/JPY with the charts currently suggesting that the heavy sell-off initiated at the start of 2018 is finally breaking down.

While the Japanese Yen continues to benefit from its risk-off status as the US-China trade war rumbles on, it is likely that a resolution - or even part-resolution - to this will be found early 2020 with neither side benefitting from trade tariffs, whatever they say. This will weaken JPY.

EUR/JPY Weekly Price Chart (February 2017 – 11, December 2019) (Chart 1)

EURJPY Weekly Price Chart

On the left-hand side of the pair, the Euro is now in the hands of a new ECB President, Christine Lagarde, who has already let it be known that fiscal policy should start replacing the current loose monetary policy.

