Top Trade Idea 2020: Short EUR/CHF, EUR/JPY as Eurozone Economy Suffers from Impact of Brexit

European stocks may be Gcarving out a top while German government bonds – the regional haven of choice – prepare to turn higher, marking a gloomy start to 2020. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/uOaOmidbVs https://t.co/Db1gflMmvT

RT @chigrl: you people are killing me..here is 10 year perspective on USD $DXY Truth is, no matter how much FED is printing or not, there…

Now possibly add: China-Germany🇨🇳🇩🇪 China-Sweden🇨🇳🇸🇪 https://t.co/kqkB4IDCrc

$USDJPY Daily Pivot Points: S3: 108.03 S2: 108.5 S1: 108.69 R1: 109.15 R2: 109.42 R3: 109.88 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

While further Dollar losses are expected in the months ahead, the immediate decline may be vulnerable as we kick-off January trade and we’re looking for a reaction into the open. Get your weekly technical levels heading into 2020 trade with @MBForex here:https://t.co/OGC1edU9TP https://t.co/94dUcEhw7i

$EURUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.1122 S2: 1.1161 S1: 1.118 R1: 1.1219 R2: 1.124 R3: 1.1279 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr

Event risks for tomorrow includes US Consumer Confidence (DEC) and China Manufacturing PMI (DEC) https://www.dailyfx.com/calendar?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/z1wlg9W4t3

Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.55% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.51% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.35% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.18% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/J1gWRrc1ZX

Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.86% Gold: 0.25% Oil - US Crude: 0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Iss3Z93fz8