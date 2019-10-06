Q4'19 Euro Technical Forecast: Euro on Unstable Ground versus G10 Currencies

The $USD has continued to gain through 2019 so far despite the fact that the Fed has cut rates twice already. Get your $DXY update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/0kKdoRaYJH https://t.co/JbbIs8JyTj

The politics of the US and UK may be starkly divided but their grip on the vast, $6.6 trillion global foreign exchange trade seems as tight as ever. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/xTKHOvrIqg https://t.co/SAR5gAoHd9

Throughout the final quarter of 2019, UK politics will continue to outweigh the economics when it comes to providing volatility and direction for the Pound. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/XNLlSLI1pP https://t.co/tgQISUH54X

Fear and greed are often identified as the main drivers of financial markets. Find out how you can manage them here: https://t.co/JhtkVOxiXN @MartinSEssex https://t.co/s3jLqsgHXo

Trader tip: How important is a trading strategy to deal with #FOMOintrading? Find out from @PeterHanksFX https://t.co/m1LPAK8S4s

Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/mgrLi95xuN

What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr #FOMOintrading https://t.co/I5j8uUedev

Trader tip: Are you chasing the market? Avoid #FOMOintrading with this little advice from @MBforex. https://t.co/6TzjCOJpKF

Crude #oil prices continue to face pressure from formidable headwinds ranging from the US-China trade war to strained geopolitical tensions across the world. Get your #crude oil market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/AevcxRBJqm #OOTT https://t.co/DQjLk9Zu1R