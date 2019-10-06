Q4'19 Euro Technical Forecast: Euro on Unstable Ground versus G10 Currencies

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
US Dollar Technical Forecast for Q4: Reversal Potential Remains
2019-10-06 10:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast for Q4: Reversal Potential Remains
2019-10-06 10:00:00
Sterling Q4 Technical Analysis - Volatile Times Ahead
2019-10-05 22:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast for Q4: Reversal Potential Remains
2019-10-06 10:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook Into 2020, USD/JPY Eyes Bearish Confirmation?
2019-10-05 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast for 2019 Remains Bullish on Divided FOMC
2019-10-05 19:00:00
US Dollar Forecast Sours as Fed Rate Cut Odds Rise, US Yields Sink
2019-10-05 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Charts Seek Catalyst to Spark Q4 Breakout
2019-10-06 04:00:00
Crude Oil Fundamental Forecast Q4 Intro
2019-10-05 07:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD Price - Possible Test of Monthly Support
2019-10-04 14:47:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

Quarterly Euro Forecast Overview:

  • The Euro enters Q4’19 on unstable ground versus many of the major currencies.
  • Midway through Q3’19, fresh yearly lows were reached in EURJPY and EURUSD, thanks in part to speculation around ECB policy, concerns around the US-China trade war, and uncertainty over Brexit.
  • EURUSD rates enter Q4’19 having been trapped in a sideways consolidation for weeks; the measured run on a bullish reversal attempt higher would be 1.1294; and on a bearish breakout, would see a measured move of 1.0742.

Looking for longer-term forecasts on the US Dollar? Check out the DailyFX Trading Guides.

The Euro enters Q4’19 on unstable ground versus many of the major currencies. Midway through Q3’19, fresh yearly lows were reached by the Euro against the Japanese Yen and US Dollar, thanks in part to speculation around European Central Bank monetary policy, swirling concerns around the US-China trade war, and uncertainty over the shape of Brexit. Until these fundamental themes lose their grips on markets, it’s unlikely that the technical outlook for the Euro changes materially over the coming months.

EURUSD Rate Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (September 2018 to September 2019) (Chart 1)

Q4'19 Euro Technical Forecast: Euro on Unstable Ground versus G10 Currencies

EURUSD rates have been able to maintain elevation after finding channel support dating back to the August and November 2018 lows as well as the descending trendline from the January and April 2019 swing highs. In the post-September ECB meeting world, a new range has been carved out between the yearly low at 1.0926 (for reference, the September ECB meeting low was 1.0927) and 1.1110, the late-April and late-May 2019 swing lows. The measured run on a bullish reversal attempt higher would be 1.1294. Conversely, a bearish breakout below 1.0926 would see a measured move of 1.0742.

FX TRADING RESOURCES

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, DailyFX has multiple resources available to help you: an indicator for monitoring trader sentiment; quarterly trading forecasts; analytical and educational webinars held daily; trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and even one for those who are new to FX trading.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

To contact Christopher Vecchio, e-mail at cvecchio@dailyfx.com

Follow him on Twitter at @CVecchioFX

View our long-term forecasts with the DailyFX Trading Guides

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

