 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and VIX Looking to Growth Updates and Jackson Hole to Spur Market Pivot
2022-08-20 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-19 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Short-term Technical Outlook: WTI at Key Support- Decision Time
2022-08-18 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Halts Three Day Selloff as US Crude Inventories Contract
2022-08-18 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-08-20 08:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq Range-Bound as the US Dollar Jumps
2022-08-18 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion to Find Relief on Slowing US Inflation
2022-08-20 16:00:00
Gold Price & Silver Forecast – XAU/USD, XAG/USD Not Looking Too Good
2022-08-19 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-19 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Red-Hot Inflation Rekindles Stagflation Fears
2022-08-19 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and VIX Looking to Growth Updates and Jackson Hole to Spur Market Pivot
2022-08-20 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-19 17:30:00
More View more
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion to Find Relief on Slowing US Inflation

Gold Price Forecast: Bullion to Find Relief on Slowing US Inflation

David Song, Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold fails to defend the opening range for August as it trades to a fresh monthly low ($1749), but fresh data prints coming out of the US may curb the weakness in the precious metal as the update to the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index is anticipated to show a slowdown in inflation.

Fundamental Forecast for Gold Price: Neutral

The price of gold marks the longest stretch of losses since November 2021 as it falls for five consecutive days, and recent price action raises the scope for a further decline in the precious metal as it continues to carve a series of lower highs and lows.

Economic Calendar

However, developments coming out of the US may influence the price of gold as the core PCE, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge for inflation, is seen narrowing to 4.7% in July from 4.8% per annum the month prior, and evidence of easing price pressures may generate a bullish reaction in the price of gold as it encourages the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to implement smaller rate hikes over the coming months.

As a result, the FOMC may adjust its approach for combating inflation in an effort to achieve a soft landing for the US economy, and it remains to be seen if Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. will alter the forward guidance for monetary policy at its next interest rate decision on September 21 as the central bank is slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).

Until then, data prints coming out of the US may sway the price of gold as the FOMC pledges to “adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate in the event that risks emerged that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals,” but the weakness across precious metals may persist as long as the FOMC stays on track to implement higher interest rates.

With that said, the price of gold may struggle to retain the advance from the yearly low ($1681) as it fails to defend the opening range for August, but a slowdown in the core US PCE may prop up the precious metal as it curbs bets for another 75bp Fed rate hike.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin/Ethereum Outlook: BTC/USD, ETH/USD Weighed Down by the Fed
Bitcoin/Ethereum Outlook: BTC/USD, ETH/USD Weighed Down by the Fed
2022-08-20 04:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook Bearish Amid US Dollar Surge and China Woes
Australian Dollar Outlook Bearish Amid US Dollar Surge and China Woes
2022-08-20 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, RBNZ, FOMC Minutes, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, RBNZ, FOMC Minutes, AUD/USD, NZD/USD
2022-08-15 12:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Stocks Forecast: Bull Market Takes Shape
Weekly Fundamental US Stocks Forecast: Bull Market Takes Shape
2022-08-14 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish