News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Averts Meltdown- But for How Long?
2022-06-04 20:00:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD May Rebound Despite Expected CPI Cooling
2022-06-04 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Supply, U.S. Dollar and Economic Data in Focus
2022-06-04 02:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Shadows Rise in Real Yields Ahead of NFP
2022-06-03 07:48:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-06-04 12:00:00
Live Data Coverage: May US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-06-03 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Fall as Markets Pivot Back to Inflation Woes
2022-06-05 00:00:00
Gold Prices Fall as Yields Rise, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Pull Back After NFP
2022-06-03 14:21:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Fundamental Forecast: UK Gov Support Provides Room for BoE Hikes
2022-06-03 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: May US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-06-03 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: May US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-06-03 11:00:00
Big Mistake Leads Technical Trader to Top Three Tools
2022-06-02 19:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Fall as Markets Pivot Back to Inflation Woes

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Fall as Markets Pivot Back to Inflation Woes

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold Fundamental Forecast - Bearish

  • Gold prices lost upside momentum this past week as the US Dollar rallied
  • Solid non-farm payrolls report underscored the Fed’s economic confidence
  • Crude oil prices and May’s US CPI report may keep XAU/USD pressured

Gold prices were unable to find further upside momentum this past week. In fact, the precious metal was mostly little changed. Broadly speaking, XAU/USD saw its downtrend since March pause in the middle of May, climbing as much as 3.11% before trimming gains. Is the yellow metal losing its uphill battle, readying to resume the broader downtrend?

The road ahead remains challenging for gold, with the downtrend pause likely a sign of profit-taking or consolidation as markets often do not move in straight lines. In May, traders seemed to pivot from inflationary woes to recessionary ones. That resulted in the markets significantly trimming 2023 Federal Reserve rate hike expectations.

That is as odds of a 50-basis point rate hike in September dwindled. As a consequence, Treasury yields and the US Dollar weakened. When these assets are moving in the same direction, in this case downward, that tends to bode well for gold and vice versa. But, this past week, we saw the Fed remain confident about the economic outlook and undermine expectations of a pause in September.

As a result, bond yields are back on the rise and the US Dollar could be pivoting back higher. This past Friday, another solid non-farm payrolls report crossed the wires, underscoring the central bank’s confidence. Unsurprisingly, gold turned lower as the US Dollar climbed and Treasury rates rallied. As such, it is looking to be more rough times ahead for XAU/USD.

All eyes in the week ahead are on May’s US CPI report. Headline inflation is still expected to remain at 8.3% y/y, the same as in April. The core gauge, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is seen slowing to 5.9% y/y versus 6.2% prior. With crude oil prices at their highest since early March, inflation seems unlikely to go away for now. As such, a strong USD and higher bond yields may continue working in tandem to sap gold’s appeal.

Gold Versus US 10-Year Real Yield – Daily Chart

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Fall as Markets Pivot Back to Inflation Woes

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD May Rebound Despite Expected CPI Cooling
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: USD May Rebound Despite Expected CPI Cooling
2022-06-04 16:00:00
Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Supply, U.S. Dollar and Economic Data in Focus
Weekly Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ Supply, U.S. Dollar and Economic Data in Focus
2022-06-04 02:00:00
Australian Dollar Primed to Move on RBA, Swinging Risk Appetite
Australian Dollar Primed to Move on RBA, Swinging Risk Appetite
2022-06-03 21:00:00
Pound Fundamental Forecast: UK Gov Support Provides Room for BoE Hikes
Pound Fundamental Forecast: UK Gov Support Provides Room for BoE Hikes
2022-06-03 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed