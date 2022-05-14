News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: EURUSD Continues its Decline Ahead of EU CPI Next Week
2022-05-13 11:15:00
2022-05-13 11:15:00
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
2022-05-13 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Update: Uncertainty Around EU Oil Ban While COVID-19 Cases Fall in Shanghai
2022-05-12 08:00:00
2022-05-12 08:00:00
Crude Oil Lifted as US CPI Remains Stubbornly High and Risk Aversion Hits Equities
2022-05-12 05:00:00
2022-05-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-05-14 08:00:00
2022-05-14 08:00:00
S&P 500 Flirts with Bear Market as Wall Street Generals Get Picked Off One by One
2022-05-12 21:40:00
2022-05-12 21:40:00
Gold
News
Gold Fundamental Forecast: US Dollar Weighs on Gold. Will US Retail Sales Alter Course?
2022-05-14 20:00:00
2022-05-14 20:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Price Collapse Testing Critical Support
2022-05-13 20:00:00
2022-05-13 20:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Pound Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Stagflation and Article 16 Risks
2022-05-13 16:00:00
2022-05-13 16:00:00
Bearish GBP: Rates Market Far Too Aggressive vs Cautious BoE: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-05-13 13:30:00
2022-05-13 13:30:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Rolling Over, Towards Test of Support
2022-05-13 13:15:00
2022-05-13 13:15:00
Dollar Posts Opposing Breaks with EURUSD and USDJPY, S&P 500 Tip Toes Among Bears
2022-05-13 02:00:00
2022-05-13 02:00:00
Gold Fundamental Forecast: US Dollar Weighs on Gold. Will US Retail Sales Alter Course?

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold Fundamental Forecast: Bearish

  • Gold prices fell last week amid a broad risk-off market move
  • US retail sales data will headline the economic docket this week
  • XAU direction may depend on how the Dollar reacts to that data

Gold prices slid further last week as traders weighed the chances for an economic recession amid growingly hawkish Federal Reserve sentiment. That was bolstered by several inflation prints out of the United States. The April consumer price index (CPI) crossed the wires at 8.3% y/y, beating analysts’ expectations of 8.1% y/y. The producer price index (PPI) for the same period revealed that factory-gate prices remain highly elevated at 11.0% y/y.

That set of inflation data helped to push the US Dollar higher against most of its major peers. A stronger Dollar typically works against bullion prices. The Euro dove, driving much of the strength, likely due to Finland’s announcement that it intends to vigorously pursue NATO membership. That elicited a strong reaction from Russia, with the embattled country vowing to retaliate, which strengthened the risk-off tone that has been blanketing the Eurozone.

Traders will be watching several high-profile data prints this upcoming week that may influence XAU prices. The April print for US retail sales may hold the most sway over broader market sentiment. Analysts see retail sales growing at a 0.7% m/m clip for April, according to a Bloomberg survey. A stronger-than-expected figure may cool some fears over a looming contraction in economic activity. That would likely help to cool the US Dollar and perhaps allow gold to rise by removing some risk aversion from the markets, as the Dollar has been acting largely as a haven for traders.

Gold Versus US Dollar Weekly Chart

gold vs dollar

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

