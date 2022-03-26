News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and S&P 500 Due a Break Next Week, But Follow Through…
2022-03-26 02:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: Divergence Among EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-03-24 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Surges, Reigniting a Retest of the Yearly High
2022-03-24 10:45:00
Euro Holds Ground for Now but Risks Swirl on Biden NATO Visit. Will EUR/USD Resume Lower?
2022-03-24 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Price Forecasts: Are Bears Back to Hibernation?
2022-03-26 08:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2022-03-25 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes Yearly High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
2022-03-26 20:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Spontaneous Breakout may be Short-Lived
2022-03-25 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/JPY Spiral to Continue Into Month-End
2022-03-25 16:00:00
GBP/USD Remains Under Pressure Despite Robust UK PMI Headlines
2022-03-24 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Favors Yen Weakness, Bull Run to Continue
2022-03-25 09:00:00
S&P 500 Back Above 200 Day Average Despite Market Pricing Back to Back 50bp Fed Hikes
2022-03-25 02:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Eyes Yearly High with US PCE Price Index on Tap

Gold Price Eyes Yearly High with US PCE Price Index on Tap

David Song, Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold appears to have reversed ahead of the 50-Day SMA ($1888) as it extends the advance from the monthly low ($1895), and fresh data prints coming out of the US may fuel the recent advance in the precious metal as the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge for inflation is expected to increase for the sixth consecutive month.

Fundamental Forecast for Gold Price: Bullish

The price of gold appears to be on track to retrace the decline from the yearly high ($2070) as it breaks out of the range bound price action following the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision, and the update to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index may prop up the precious metal as the reading core reading is expected to increase to 5.5% from 5.2% per annum in January.

Gold Price Eyes Yearly High with US PCE Price Index on Tap

Another uptick in the core PCE may put pressure on the FOMC to normalize monetary policy at a faster pace as the gauge climbs to its highest reading since 1983, and it remains to be seen if the central bank will adjust its exit strategy at the next rate decision on May 4 as Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledges that the committee could “move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points.

Until then, evidence of heightening price pressures may keep the price of gold afloat even as the FOMC looks to winddown its balance sheet later this year, and bullion may stage a larger advance over the coming days as market participants hedge against inflation,

With that said, the price of gold may continue to retrace the decline from the yearly high ($2070) as the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation is expected to increase for the sixth consecutive month, and bullion may stage further attempts to test the record high ($2075) as it reverses course ahead of the 50-Day SMA ($1888).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Fundamental Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Economic Data as RBA Hike Bets Increase
Australian Dollar Fundamental Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Economic Data as RBA Hike Bets Increase
2022-03-26 00:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/JPY Spiral to Continue Into Month-End
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/JPY Spiral to Continue Into Month-End
2022-03-25 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Index, US Dollar, British Pound, Powell, UK CPI
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Index, US Dollar, British Pound, Powell, UK CPI
2022-03-21 12:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Euro Forecast: Rebound in Yields Insulating the Euro
Weekly Fundamental Euro Forecast: Rebound in Yields Insulating the Euro
2022-03-20 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed