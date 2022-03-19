News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Caught Between Stiff Resistance, Big Support
2022-03-18 13:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Slips at Resistance, Developing Ascending Triangle
2022-03-18 09:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Buoys Back Above 100, But Has Oil Topped?
2022-03-19 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices on the Rise as Weekend Nears, Here are Key Levels to Watch Next
2022-03-18 03:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Days Ahead
2022-03-19 10:00:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: Support Holds Through Lift-Off
2022-03-18 15:02:00
Gold Price Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough Absent Ukraine Tensions, Eyes on Powell
2022-03-19 19:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Bulls Probe for a Low- XAU/USD Levels
2022-03-18 20:00:00
British Pound Recalibrates After BoE Decision and Risk Assets Rally. Where to for GBP/USD?
2022-03-18 06:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – March 2022: More USD Strength, Weakness for AUD, CAD, NZD
2022-03-17 17:00:00
S&P Posts One of Its Best Weekly Performances in 40 Years in Defiance of Risks
2022-03-19 02:15:00
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: Dovish BoJ Maintains Stimulus, Yen Sinks
2022-03-18 10:13:00
Gold Price Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough Absent Ukraine Tensions, Eyes on Powell

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold Fundamental Forecast - Bearish

  • Gold prices saw worst weekly performance since June 2021, falling 3.5%
  • Absent escalating Ukraine risks, a rising rate environment may hurt XAU
  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell and company to be speaking in the week ahead

Gold prices weakened about 3.5% in the worst weekly performance since June 2021 despite a surge in the yellow metal that initially occurred amidst the outbreak of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Ongoing price action in XAU/USD continues to underscore the challenging road ahead for it to be able to gain meaningful upside price action, absent further escalation around Ukraine.

With such high inflation permeating across the world, recently increased by geopolitical tensions in Europe, central banks have been stepping up. This past week, the Federal Reserve began its rate hike cycle as the Bank of England continued its own. Gold prices are typically viewed as an anti-fiat instrument, given that the yellow metal has no inherent yield for traders holding on to it.

In a rising interest rate environment, especially globally, that makes holding XAU/USD relatively less appealing. On the chart below, gold can be seen aiming lower in recent days as the US Dollar and 10-year real yields climbed. The latter is generated by subtracting the difference between nominal and breakeven rates, yielding the inflation-adjusted return.

The week ahead is relatively light in terms of economic event risk, placing the focus for gold on broader fundamental themes. This is primarily a combination of where Ukraine and bond yields are heading. A slew of Fedspeak will cross the wires, ranging from Chair Jerome Powell, to San Francisco branch president Mary Daly, to St. Louis branch president James Bullard.

Markets will be closely gauging their thoughts on inflation and Ukraine. Towards the end of last week, bets of a 50-basis point rate hike at the May meeting increased to about 50%. Meanwhile, China’s President Xi Jinping spoke with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, saying that the invasion “is not something we want to see”. Absent rising Ukraine tensions, gold may struggle to find upside momentum ahead.

Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar to see when Fed policymakers will be speaking this coming week!

Gold Versus US 10-Year Real Yield and US Dollar – Daily Chart

Gold Price Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough Absent Ukraine Tensions, Eyes on Powell

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

