News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
2021-10-09 15:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Technical Forecast: Oil Seven Week Rally at Seven Year High
2021-10-08 15:01:00
Japanese Yen Under Pressure as Energy Ramps Up Again. Will USD/JPY Break Higher?
2021-10-08 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Technical Forecast: Mixed Picture in U.S. Stocks
2021-10-09 08:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eye CPI as Non-Farm Payrolls Miss, Rising Wages Complicate Fed Outlook
2021-10-09 18:00:00
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Looking Lower in the Near-term
2021-10-08 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
2021-10-09 15:00:00
GBP Forecast: BoE Rate Rise This Year? Don’t Bank on It
2021-10-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
2021-10-09 15:00:00
Live Data Coverage: September US NFP
2021-10-08 11:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Get your snapshot update of the of relative currency strength and exchange status from around the globe here: https://t.co/H19vRDCpUJ https://t.co/gDJwRoBKNW
  • Gold prices remain vulnerable despite a headline non-farm payrolls miss. Rising wages could mean that inflation remains high, complicating the Fed’s outlook. XAU/USD eyes CPI data. Get your weekly gold forecast from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/3ePCw1gHTi https://t.co/xovzgplwxU
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain insights from our expert analysts on EUR with our free guide, available today: https://t.co/XtydfUNW0y https://t.co/pyxLIZl9qf
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/WFNcieE9JI
  • The Canadian Dollar faces key technical barriers versus the US Dollar, Euro, and New Zealand Dollar this week. Here are the key levels to watch. Get your weekly $CAD forecast from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/fZklazqQFY https://t.co/kvPnErB2Eb
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/DWm7cBMUg9 https://t.co/pUZYyRgG73
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/J0EPMD2Cfi https://t.co/UuhqvFhkCd
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/bleg6HSXfh
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/WUFLzsGc1Z
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/pa3FPMflIX
Gold Prices Eye CPI as Non-Farm Payrolls Miss, Rising Wages Complicate Fed Outlook

Gold Prices Eye CPI as Non-Farm Payrolls Miss, Rising Wages Complicate Fed Outlook

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist
Please add a description for the image.

Gold Fundamental Forecast - Bearish

  • Gold prices marked time this past week, but outlook remains bearish
  • Non-farm payrolls miss saw higher wages, which may bolster inflation
  • XAU/USD eyeing US CPI data as Fed may start tapering in November

Anti-fiat gold pricestraded relatively flat this past week, but the fundamental outlook for XAU/USD remains tilted to the downside. At the end of the day, September’s non-farm payrolls report probably does little to derail Federal Reserve tapering expectations. Investors are anticipating the central bank to begin the process at the November rate decision.

While the world’s largest economy only added 194k jobs last month, there are signs that the labor market is facing supply-side issues. The unemployment rate unexpectedly declined to 4.8% from 5.2%. Economists were anticipating a drop to 5.1%. This might have been partially explained by the decline in the labor force participation rate to 61.6% from 61.7% prior.

Ultimately, this appears to be complicating the Fed’s outlook. Average hourly earnings continued rising, climbing 4.6% y/y versus 4.3% prior. Softer-than-anticipated payroll gains could slow the pace of economic recovery, but higher wages may continue bolstering inflation. The latter might be what is keeping prospects of Fed tapering intact.

On the chart below, I have compared wages versus core inflation. In fact, the US will release the latest inflation figures this coming week. The headline and core rate are expected to clock in at 5.3% and 4.0% y/y respectively for September. Ongoing elevated readings above the Fed’s target may keep the door open to Fed lose policy unwinding.

US Average Hourly Earnings Vs. Core CPI

Gold Prices Eye CPI as Non-Farm Payrolls Miss, Rising Wages Complicate Fed Outlook

Chart Created in TradingView

Ultimately, these forces may bode ill for the non-interest-bearing yellow metal. A combination of rising Treasury yields, and a stronger US Dollar, may keep pressuring gold prices. Or at the very least, cap upside XAU/USD potential. On the chart below, gold can be seen tending to inversely follow bond yields and the direction of the US Dollar as of late.

Gold Vs. US Dollar and 10-Year Treasury Yield

Gold Prices Eye CPI as Non-Farm Payrolls Miss, Rising Wages Complicate Fed Outlook

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
2021-10-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Grinding Back to Multi-Month Highs, Volt ETF Offers Crypto Diversification
Bitcoin (BTC) Grinding Back to Multi-Month Highs, Volt ETF Offers Crypto Diversification
2021-10-09 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Energy Burst Boosts Markets. Can it Drive AUD/USD Up?
Australian Dollar Outlook: Energy Burst Boosts Markets. Can it Drive AUD/USD Up?
2021-10-08 23:00:00
GBP Forecast: BoE Rate Rise This Year? Don’t Bank on It
GBP Forecast: BoE Rate Rise This Year? Don’t Bank on It
2021-10-08 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish