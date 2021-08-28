Gold Forecast: XAU Traders Eye NFPs After Jackson Hole, Kabul Attack

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 04, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-08-27 04:23:00
Dollar Traders Focused on Powell at Jackson Hole, EURUSD Capable of 1.1775-1.1650 Break?
2021-08-27 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: Downtrend Prevails Despite Best Week Since June 2020
2021-08-28 03:00:00
Oil, GameStop (GME) Soar & Jackson Hole Inflation Expectations – FinTwits Trends to Watch
2021-08-27 14:21:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 to Stay Bid as Fed Decouples Taper, Rate Hike Risk
2021-08-27 22:15:00
Peloton Shares Dip on Weak Results, Dell Technologies Posts Strong Q2 Earnings
2021-08-26 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Forecast: XAU Traders Eye NFPs After Jackson Hole, Kabul Attack
2021-08-28 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Out After Powell, XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-27 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Forecast: Will Jackson Hole Prove to be a Catalyst or Snoozefest?
2021-08-27 16:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-26 15:39:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; Jackson Hole Preview
2021-08-26 16:05:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/lyzLGoAFPr
  • S&P 500 to Stay Bid as Fed Decouples Taper, Rate Hike Risk Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/27/sp500-to-stay-bid-as-fed-decouples-taper-rate-hike-risk.html $SPX $SPY $ES
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/1vjCeVR0EU
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/4GWugq6CPi
  • Canadian Dollar strengthens, buoyed by rising Oil prices and a weaker US Dollar. Get your weekly CAD technical forecast from @Tams707 here: https://t.co/NRXGALYR2T https://t.co/D1LMS5GHFr
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/sMC2AWhhXF
  • The slew of US data prints on tap for the start of September are likely to sway the Dollar as the Federal Reserve retains an outcome-based approach for monetary policy. Get your weekly USD forecast from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/avU4D1vIvS https://t.co/xOvUhwswXL
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/jz669Z02mc
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/LfI1vcnNUk
  • Stocks remain well supported in the short-term as pullbacks offer renewed momentum to push higher. Get your weekly equities technical forecast from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/kgyAtAgXn4 https://t.co/UcJJG5cG6S
Gold Forecast: XAU Traders Eye NFPs After Jackson Hole, Kabul Attack

Gold Forecast: XAU Traders Eye NFPs After Jackson Hole, Kabul Attack

Thomas Westwater, Analyst
XAUUSD Chart

Gold Price Forecast: Neutral

  • Gold lifts into the weekend after Powell offers no clear taper signal
  • XAU/USD looks ahead to next week’s NFP report for next risk event
  • Geopolitical risks and broader risk trends to drive prices until then

Gold prices rose into the weekend after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell failed to signal a clear timeline on balance sheet tapering. Some expected Mr. Powell to lay out a date on when the central bank will start reducing its weekly pace of asset purchases, a move that is widely seen as prefacing a rate hike. Although, a rate hike would remain dependent on continued progress towards the Fed’s employment goals.

That signal will now more than likely come during September’s FOMC meeting. Markets, along with a growing chorus of Fed members, are calling for a hawkish shift in monetary policy. One prominent Fed member—although not a FOMC voter—Robert Kaplan is confident a September taper signal is appropriate. The Dallas Fed President said, “when we get to the September meeting, we would be well served to announce a plan for adjusting purchases….”

It appears the central bank is being cautious and choreographing its move to start reducing weekly asset purchases. The goal is likely to avoid a taper tantrum, which occurred back in 2013 when a sudden move to rollback purchases took traders by surprise and sent a volatility shock through markets. Gold plunged during the taper tantrum as surging Treasury yields and a US Dollar sapped the yellow metal’s appeal. This approach is likely to cushion gold to the downside, although a tighter monetary policy environment still bodes poorly for the non-asset-bearing instrument.

Geopolitical Factors

The late-week gains extended upward price action from earlier in the week when a geopolitical shock boosted the yellow metal’s safe-haven appeal. A terrorist attack in Kabul left dozens of people dead and many more injured on Thursday, including 13 US service members.

Markets may stay on edge given the heightened security posture in Kabul as a massive multi-national airlift operation led by the US continues. US defense officials warned that another complex attack is likely. If one occurs, especially a mass casualty event, it may boost gold once more.

NFP in Focus for Gold Traders

The Fed has made clear that progress in the labor market is key for the central bank to move forward in tightening policy. That said, the August non-farm payrolls report (NFP) will likely be gold’s next major event driver. Analysts expect the figure to cross the wires at 750k, jobs added, with the unemployment rate falling from 5.4% to 5.2%, according to a Bloomberg survey.

A better-than-expected report would likely fuel tightening and taper bets. That may cause the US Dollar to rise alongside Treasury yields, which would work against gold prices. Alternatively, a weaker report could allow gold to capture more upside. In the meantime, gold prices may be dependent on its safe-haven appeal, which puts the intermediate focus on geopolitical risks and broader risk trends.

gold vs us dollar, westwater

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook Hinges on ISM Manufacturing Survey, NFP Report
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on ISM Manufacturing Survey, NFP Report
2021-08-28 13:00:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum Predictions – Consolidation Phase Leading to Higher Prices
Bitcoin, Ethereum Predictions – Consolidation Phase Leading to Higher Prices
2021-08-28 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD at Crossroads of Commodities, Yields, Sentiment
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD at Crossroads of Commodities, Yields, Sentiment
2021-08-28 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-23 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed