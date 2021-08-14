News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Dollar Reversal and S&P 500 Record Run Beholden to Liquidity, Fed Speculation
2021-08-14 02:30:00
US Dollar Pullback Accelerates as Consumer Sentiment Plunges
2021-08-13 14:35:00
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Spill Reverses Off Key Technical Support
2021-08-14 03:00:00
S&P 500 (SPX), China Shutdown & Crude Oil – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-08-13 12:23:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500 Tech Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-08-14 10:00:00
S&P 500 (SPX), China Shutdown & Crude Oil – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-08-13 12:23:00
Gold Flash Crash Reversed, Fed Gears Up for Taper Signal
2021-08-14 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Recovers from Flash Crash, $1,800 Remains Critical
2021-08-13 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Will CPI and PPI Continue to Diverge?
2021-08-13 16:00:00
British Pound May Fall vs. US Dollar, Yen After Turn at Key Chart Levels
2021-08-13 06:00:00
US Dollar Pullback Accelerates as Consumer Sentiment Plunges
2021-08-13 14:35:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD Eyes Consumer Sentiment Data Due
2021-08-12 22:00:00
Gold Flash Crash Reversed, Fed Gears Up for Taper Signal

Justin McQueen, Strategist
Gold Chart

Gold Price Analysis and News

  • Gold Flash Crash Reversed
  • Fed Gearing Up for Taper Signal

Gold Flash Crash Reversed

In a week that kicked off with a flash crash with Gold dropping 4.5%, the precious metal is closing the week with marginal weekly gains. Although, what is perhaps more important is the break back above 1760, which has been the key pivot for the precious metal over the past year.

Gold Chart: 10 Minute Time Frame

Gold Chart

Source: Refinitiv

Topside Levels in Focus

Now that 1760 has been taken out the focus for gold bulls will be resistance situated at 1790-1800, which previously acted as support the prior month. That said, while the most recent downtick in the greenback and US yields has stemmed from weak U. of Michigan sentiment data, I expect downside in the USD to be limited as the Fed near the time by which they provide a taper signal, possibly as soon as this month at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The implications for gold, however, is likely to mean that 1790-1800 possibly holds on its first test. What’s more, a cluster of DMA’s from 1800-1815 will make the psychological 1800 level a tough area to crack.

Fed Gearing Up for Taper Signal

Looking ahead to next week, Chair Powell is on the docket, although, given that he will be hosting a town hall with teachers from across the US, it may be unlikely that he makes a comment regarding any notable shifts to monetary policy and instead waits another week to discuss at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Elsewhere, the FOMC minutes will be released and in light of the recent Fed members talking up tapering for this year, the minutes are unlikely to be on the dovish side.

FED COMMENTARY THIS WEEK

Fed’s Barkin (2021 Voter)

On prices, the Fed has made substantial further progress towards benchmark. Looks like labour market has more room to run.

Fed’s Bostic (2021 Voter)

Thinks Fed could start to taper purchases between October and December, but open to moving forward. Substantial further progress goal on inflation has effectively been met, could achieve on employment if there is another month or two of strong jobs gains.

Fed’s Rosengren (2022 Voter)

Fed should announce in September that it will begin reducing its $120bln in purchases of Treasury and Mortgage Bonds this fall.

Fed’s Evans (2021 Voter)

Would like to see a few more employment reports ahead of a decision to taper asset purchases.

Gold Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

Gold Chart

Source: Refinitiv

