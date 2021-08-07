Gold Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes CPI After NFP Plunge

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Jul 22 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-08-06 17:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Bull Trend in Jeopardy as Lower Highs Form
2021-08-07 03:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Delta Variant Spread, Iran Tension
2021-08-06 07:02:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: July US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-08-06 11:30:00
US Dollar’s Fate May Be Sealed; US NFP Around the Corner – The Macro Setup
2021-08-05 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes CPI After NFP Plunge
2021-08-07 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Tanks After NFP, Trendline Tempers the Lows
2021-08-06 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
British Pound Forecast: BoE Talks End Game, EUR/GBP Drops to Yearly Lows
2021-08-06 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-08-06 17:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Get your snapshot update of the of market open and closing times for each major trading hub around the globe here: https://t.co/BgZLFljIhZ https://t.co/xbH4pMfQKS
  • What's the difference between leading and lagging indicators? Find out from here: https://t.co/vGx8HCagF5 https://t.co/yi9qH38p7d
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/Xfs8xRfKsI
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/pjLybNOwAF
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/JrOxnTpgnW
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/rfwUWJfbz9 https://t.co/qLRJJhBWkb
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/rJL8vo1mpr
  • Natural gas continues to look higher, as hot weather and drought conditions across the United States and Europe, help fuel the already strong demand narrative for the commodity. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/n1iT64aBM4 https://t.co/IRThsU7KAK
  • The Australian Dollar may face swelling selling pressure from souring risk appetite over the COVID-19 delta variant and escalating tension with China. Get your $AUD market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/Vy81GwhvzP https://t.co/XtDRuuKgue
  • (Weekly Fundy) Australian Dollar May Wobble on Global Covid Cases, Fedspeak, Iron Ore Price Drop #AUD $AUDUSD #Covid #IronOre #Fed #Bonds https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/forecast/weekly/aud/2021/08/07/Australian-Dollar-May-Wobble-on-Global-Covid-Cases-Fedspeak-Iron-Ore-Price-Drop.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/6lyJjaDRBo
Gold Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes CPI After NFP Plunge

Gold Fundamental Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes CPI After NFP Plunge

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold Fundamental Outlook: Neutral

  • Gold sank after upbeat NFP report increased Fed rate hike bets
  • XAU/USD’s next catalyst may come from US inflation figures

Gold prices fell sharply against a stronger US Dollar on Friday. The July non-farm payrolls report crossed the wires at 943k, beating the consensus estimate of 870k. It was the most robust month of growth for the US labor market since August 2020. The unemployment rate also beat estimates, with the closely watched figure shedding 5 basis points to 5.4%, against the consensus view of 5.7%. The better-than-expected figure boosted Fed rate hike bets. The chance for a 25 basis point rate hike increased from 19.6% to 21.9% for the July 2022 FOMC meeting, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Bond traders responded aggressively. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note’s yield climbed 5.95% on Friday, the largest 1-day percentage change since March. Yields rise as bond prices drop. The Dollar rose along with Treasury rates, which weighed heavily on gold prices. The broad-based DXY index, which tracks the US Dollar against a basket of peer currencies, rose over half a percentage point following the NFP numbers. A stronger US Dollar makes it more expensive for foreign investors to hold gold, detracting from the asset’s appeal.

Gold traders will keep their eyes keenly focused on Fed rate hike bets going forward. That said, the upcoming inflation figures out of the United States, via the consumer price index (CPI), will likely be the next high-impact event for rate bets. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is slated to release the data for July on August 11.

The core figure – which strips out volatile food and energy prices – is expected to cross the wires at 4.3%, according to a Bloomberg survey. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has made clear that they see the current spike in inflation as transitory. Nonetheless, a hotter-than-expected print may add some upside to rate hike bets. That would likely translate to a stronger US Dollar, and thus, weaker gold prices. All things considered, if the US economy continues to perform well, especially if data continues to beat expectations, gold prices will likely face mounting pressures.

Gold Versus 1-day Percent Change

gold, xau, xau/usd

Gold TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Will Inflation Propel US Dollar after the Strong July NFP?
2021-08-07 14:00:00
Australian Dollar May Wobble on Global Covid Cases, Fedspeak, Iron Ore Price Drop
Australian Dollar May Wobble on Global Covid Cases, Fedspeak, Iron Ore Price Drop
2021-08-07 00:00:00
British Pound Forecast: BoE Talks End Game, EUR/GBP Drops to Yearly Lows
British Pound Forecast: BoE Talks End Game, EUR/GBP Drops to Yearly Lows
2021-08-06 16:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Time to Glitter Again? US NFP Friday
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: Time to Glitter Again? US NFP Friday
2021-08-01 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish