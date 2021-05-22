News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Dollar Outlook Threatens Inevitable Break But What are the Triggers and Direction?
2021-05-22 04:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: 50-Day SMA Establishes Positive Slope Despite Dovish ECB
2021-05-21 15:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Keep Falling as PMI Data Shows Inflation Swell
2021-05-21 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Drop May Continue on Inflation Impact Fears
2021-05-20 07:05:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-05-22 12:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Nasdaq Slides on Strong US PMI Survey
2021-05-21 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Strength Likely to Continue on Dovish Fed, PCE in Focus
2021-05-22 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Soars Towards Resistance at Multi-month High
2021-05-21 20:00:00
Dollar Outlook Threatens Inevitable Break But What are the Triggers and Direction?
2021-05-22 04:30:00
British Pound Eyes 2021 High Ahead of Bank of England (BoE) Testimony
2021-05-21 16:00:00
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-21 06:00:00
Dollar Volatility Moves Onto Friday Growth Data After Yields, Risk-Led Stumble
2021-05-21 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Strength Likely to Continue on Dovish Fed, PCE in Focus

Gold Price Outlook: XAU Strength Likely to Continue on Dovish Fed, PCE in Focus

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold Price Forecast: Bullish

  • Gold attracts investors as Bitcoin continues to deteriorate
  • Money managers resume adding to their gold positions
  • XAU/USD has Personal consumption expenditure data in focus

Gold prices moved higher for a third consecutive week as the yellow metal continued to attract institutional and retail traders’ attention. The bullish price action comes amid a painful drop in Bitcoin, with the cryptocurrency sinking over 20% as of Friday afternoon. Investors have speculated that Bitcoin may serve as an inflation hedge, although that narrative is being put to the test, and, so far, it appears to be failing.

Gold, however, may be stepping back into that role, as outflows from Bitcoin appear to be at least in part flowing into gold. CFTC data shows money managers’ net-long positions in gold increasing alongside price action. The recent pick-up in prices across the economy as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a double-edged sword of sorts. Gold will likely continue to perform well alongside higher inflation, but perhaps only if markets don’t believe those price pressures will force the Fed to tighten policy earlier than expected.

Gold vs CFTC CMX money managers

The question then becomes, how many months of above-target inflation will the Fed tolerate? Rate traders could put an end to the gold rally if they believe the Federal Reserve will ditch the transitory inflation narrative, but hedge fund managers appear to have taken a view more in line with the Fed’s outlook, evidenced by the COT figures. The main risks would be seen through a rise in Treasury yields, which would likely push the US Dollar higher and pressure gold prices in turn as markets price in a less dovish monetary policy stance. We saw the following last week’s CPI print, although the move reversed rather quickly.

For now, at least, it appears gold is taking the view that prices are not so sticky. The upcoming personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data set to cross the wires on Friday is the next high-impact event for XAU’s price direction. According to the DailyFX Economic Calendar, core PCE – the Fed’s preferred inflation metric – is forecasted to print at 3.0% on a year-over-year basis, well above the Fed’s average inflation target. We may see another abrupt reaction on the figure’s release, but unless higher inflation carries out for several consecutive months, gold is likely in a position to trend higher.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Please add a description for the image.

Source: DFX Economic Calendar

Gold TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Alt-Coins - Buyers Beware, Bullish Sentiment Broken, IRS Weighs In
2021-05-22 04:00:00
2021-05-22 04:00:00
British Pound Eyes 2021 High Ahead of Bank of England (BoE) Testimony
2021-05-21 16:00:00
2021-05-21 16:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
2021-05-17 14:00:00
2021-05-17 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
2021-05-16 20:00:00
2021-05-16 20:00:00
