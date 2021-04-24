News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Mired by Failed Attempts to Test March High
2021-04-23 15:00:00
EUR/USD on Defense as US Dollar Firms Following Strong PMI Data
2021-04-23 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Lack of Momentum to Foster Consolidation
2021-04-24 12:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Entering Make-or-Break Territory - For Bulls and Bears
2021-04-22 21:15:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-22 20:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Sink with Biden to Pitch 43.4% Capital Gains Tax
2021-04-22 17:50:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on FOMC as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low
2021-04-24 16:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-04-23 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) - Positive UK Data Releases Should Stem Any Further GBP/USD Declines
2021-04-23 09:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-23 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Support
2021-04-24 00:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-22 19:19:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/y0XuqssmUJ
  • What's the difference between leading and lagging indicators? Find out from here: https://t.co/vGx8HCagF5 https://t.co/eNonXVDVMG
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/TovRrmOYij
  • Among the top themes to watch for market impact over the coming week are: US and Eurozone GDP, earnings and BOJ and Fed rate decisions. Read more on what to watch out for when trading ahead: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/04/24/Dollar-Tumble-Awaits-Fed-Decision-and-US-GDP-Bitcoin-Retreat-May-Signal-Risk-Turn.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/zJNrX7bY4p
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/tJQhrWAHOF
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/gZcloCJYsC
  • Looking for a new way to trade reversals? One of the most used reversal candle patterns is known as the Harami. Like most candlestick formation patterns, the Harami tells a story about sentiment in the market. Get better with trading reversals here: https://t.co/rfwUWJfbz9 https://t.co/rHW6P9uuOC
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/tiFrU32qki
  • The week ahead is overloaded for major event risk. That begs the question as to whether it will translate into tangible volatility - much less full-tilt global risk trends. One of the top themes is earnings including from $AMZN, $AAPL, $GOOG and $FB https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/04/24/Dollar-Tumble-Awaits-Fed-Decision-and-US-GDP-Bitcoin-Retreat-May-Signal-Risk-Turn.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9 https://t.co/nBulbYYqxg
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/7XzRMjBVfb
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on FOMC as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low

Gold Price Outlook Hinges on FOMC as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low

David Song, Strategist

Gold Talking Points

The price of gold pulls back from a fresh monthly high ($1798) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield defends the April low (1.53%), but the Federal Reserve interest rate decision may keep gold prices afloat as the central bank relies on its non-standard tools to achieve its policy targets.

Fundamental Forecast for Gold: Neutral

The price of gold may continue to benefit from the recent weakness in longer-dated US Treasury yields as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appears to be on a preset path after delivering the updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) at the March meeting.

Gold Price Outlook Hinges on FOMC as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low

It seems as though the FOMC will stay on track to “increase our holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month” as the central bank warns of a transitory rise in inflation, and the committee may continue to strike a dovish forward guidance as Vice Chair Richard Clarida insists that “policy will not tighten solely because the unemployment rate has fallen below any particular econometric estimate of its long-run natural level.”

Gold Price Outlook Hinges on FOMC as US 10 Year Yield Defends April Low

In turn, the more of the same from Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. may keep longer-dated Treasury yields under pressure as it curbs speculation for a ‘taper tantrum,’ and it remains to be seen if the 10-Year yield will continue to defend the monthly low (1.53%) as the Fed’s balance sheet climbs to a fresh record high of $7.821 trillion in the week of April 21.

With that said, the FOMC rate decision may keep the price of gold afloat as the central bank remains reluctant to scale back its emergency measures, and a further decline in longer-dated Treasury yields may coincide with higher gold prices as the break above the weekly opening range raises the scope for a resumption of the monthly uptrend towards the 100% extension at $1804.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: Fed in Focus Amid Corporate and Capital Gains Tax Hike Bets
US Dollar Forecast: Fed in Focus Amid Corporate and Capital Gains Tax Hike Bets
2021-04-24 08:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Crumble, Alt-Coins Hammered - Will Buyers Step Back In Again?
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Crumble, Alt-Coins Hammered - Will Buyers Step Back In Again?
2021-04-24 04:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Inflation, Risk Trends
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Inflation, Risk Trends
2021-04-23 21:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC, Treasury Yields
2021-04-19 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish