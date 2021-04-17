Gold Weekly Forecast: More Upside Likely - Can it Be Sustained?

Key Talking Points:

Gold has managed to keep bullish momentum as yields fall

XAU/ USD key levels to watch

Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn How to Trade Gold Get My Guide

GOLD TAKES ADVANTAGE OF WEAKER YIELDS

After a rather dull start to the week, gold has managed to break above key Fibonacci resistance (23.6% at $1,768), underpinned by a softer USD and a notable retracement in bond yields. Now that markets have had time to digest the positive economic data out this past week, the current price action seems to suggest that markets are trusting Powell’s rhetoric centered on a stable and gradual economic recovery, allowing for interest rates to be depressed for longer, and playing down previous fears about excessive inflation, which has allowed gold to catch up from it previous bout of weakness.

Market participants will continue to monitor closely the move in bond yields to determine gold price momentum given the significant negative influence that rising bond yields have on the precious metal. The USD is also a key variable and the currency is starting to look a bit oversold against other majors, so we could see XAU/USD struggling to keep up positive momentum if the Dollar is able to stem some of its recent weakness.

Advertisement

XAU/USD KEY LEVELS:

The daily gold chart shows the formation of a short-term double bottom at $1,678 which has allowed for a reversal in momentum as new buyers have come into the market. A key area of resistance to be cleared in the next week will be the lower ascending trendline at $1,781, at which point it may be turned into short-term support as gold faces its next resistance in the $1,820 – 40 area. If we clear this area then this could develop into a major move.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Source: Refinitiv

Fibonacci Confluence on FX Pairs

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin