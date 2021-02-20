News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Reversal Takes Shape Ahead of February Low
2021-02-20 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Vulnerable at Multi-year Resistance
2021-02-20 16:00:00
Crude Oil Volatility May Increase as Iran - US Stand-Off Continues
2021-02-19 12:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-19 14:25:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-02-19 12:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Versus Real Yields: Are Inflation Bets Fully Priced Into XAU/USD?
2021-02-20 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Death Cross Emerges as November Low Gives Out
2021-02-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook – A Support Break Sets Up More Selling
2021-02-19 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Channel
2021-02-19 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/LyWGSWyDwr
  • Are you new to trading? Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilising different forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Get a refresher on technical analysis or begin building your knowledge here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/MYE5Isb2wA
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/Ys2Sg5Wlys
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/2oHm0Fyklj
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/FKB8tCOLd1
  • It was a week of strength for the Aussie, as AUD set fresh highs against all of the US Dollar, the Japanese Yen and the Euro. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/4kA5GCdi39 https://t.co/RgM0VwyC7w
  • Struggling to define key levels? Floor-Trader Pivots assist traders in identifying areas in a chart where price is likely to approach and can be used to set appropriate targets, while effectively managing risk. Learn how to use this indicator here: https://t.co/Ye4m1FMKUW https://t.co/7tv0NaLpg6
  • #Gold is weak right now and could continue to be in the near-term; watch support for further cues. Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/Ph3TVLm1oT https://t.co/OG73mZRJaR
  • Want to take your bitcoin trading up a notch? Get your free guide here: https://t.co/xyVQextuVO #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/bNt16JyOLV
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/p07Y6G6ekN
Gold Versus Real Yields: Are Inflation Bets Fully Priced Into XAU/USD?

Gold Versus Real Yields: Are Inflation Bets Fully Priced Into XAU/USD?

Thomas Westwater, Analyst
Gold Chart 2 hour

Chart created with TradingView

Gold Fundamental Forecast: Neutral

  • Rising real yields have dirtied the yellow metal’s luster
  • Gold fails to follow increasingly bullish bets on inflation
  • Inflation-adjusted gold prices near historical highs, where next?
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold edged higher on Friday as the US Dollar weakened, ending the week on a positive note following seven consecutive down days for the precious metal. Still, the yellow metal recorded its worst weekly performance since early January, falling close to 2.5%. One reason for the recent weakness is rising treasury yields, more specifically, rising real yields.

Gold (XAU/USD) 6-Hour Price Chart

Gold price chart

Chart created with TradingView

Real yields – nominal bond yields minus the breakeven inflation outlook – have risen as investors price in a $1.9 trillion Covid relief package. While the proposed stimulus has bolstered inflation bets, it appears to have propelled sentiment surrounding an economic rebound relatively further. Hence the pace at which we have seen real yields rise as investors ditch government bonds.

Nevertheless, inflation-adjusted Treasury yields remain near historic lows despite the recent ascent. Conventional market understanding suggests gold prices may continue to drop if this trend continues. Investors are shifting capital into riskier assets as the reflation theme strengthens. As government debt is ditched for riskier assets, bond yields increase, which in turn attracts investors away from the non-interest bearing gold.

Gold vs inflation

So, what about gold as an inflation hedge? Inflation bets are rising, but inflation itself remains elusive. Consumer prices may very well rise – especially considering the amount of stimulus being pumped into the financial system. However, inflation-adjusted gold prices (gold/CPI) are already near historical highs as shown in the chart below.

Inflation-adjusted gold price

The impact from rising inflation bets may have already done as much as it can to support gold prices. Tangible and substantial increases to inflation may be needed before gold gains its luster back. The upside, if any, is likely limited for now. That said, next week’s US PCE figures may provide some direction for the yellow metal, although the month over month change is expected to cross the wires at 0.1%, according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

XAU/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-14 19:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Technical Damage Not Undone
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Technical Damage Not Undone
2021-02-14 16:30:00
S&P 500 May Extend Rally on Stimulus Hopes and a Weaker US Dollar
S&P 500 May Extend Rally on Stimulus Hopes and a Weaker US Dollar
2021-02-14 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish