News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Strikes Balance as Vaccine Hopes Offset by European Covid Spread
2020-11-14 03:00:00
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Narrative Tug of War Between COVID Vaccine and COVID Cases
2020-11-12 12:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: JMMC, Lockdowns, Vaccine News in Focus
2020-11-14 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye JMMC Meeting as OPEC Look to Delay Production Hike
2020-11-13 10:40:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Drifts Lower From All-Time High, Eyeing 28000 for Support
2020-11-14 09:00:00
Dow Versus S&P 500 for Risk Scenarios, Similar to EURGBP and GBPNZD Options
2020-11-13 04:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Remain Afloat Despite Covid Vaccine Hopes
2020-11-14 18:00:00
Gold Price (XAUUSD) Forecast - Setting Up a New Trading Range
2020-11-13 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling Eyes Final Stages of Brexit Negotiations
2020-11-13 18:00:00
Sterling Forecast: Cable Caught by Uptrend Resistance- GBP/USD Levels
2020-11-12 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Appears Neutral to Negative in Week Ahead
2020-11-14 15:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Covid Cases, Retail Sales May Keep DXY, Yen and Franc Afloat
2020-11-14 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/sjPzWFswob
  • Why is JPY called a safe haven? What are some factors in its favor this quarter? Get your free forecast here: https://t.co/mzeJ5x73N3 https://t.co/wCP8NrCYFY
  • 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/bSvPa6Zs8U
  • There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? Find out here: https://t.co/aVAzFypAg1 https://t.co/JVvl8IqpPq
  • The AB=CD pattern is simple once you know how to spot it and draw the proper Fibonacci retracements. Make your trading strategy as simple as ABCD here: https://t.co/AKmlmaAZBS https://t.co/I0SJ4GleC8
  • The Dow Jones Index retreated after hitting an all-time high of 29,933 on November 9th as profit taking kicked in. Bearish momentum appears to be prevailing with an eye on 28,000 for an immediate support. Get your #equities update from @margaretyjy here: https://t.co/nqioTx4Oes https://t.co/UBk3GnL99z
  • The Australian #Dollar is eyeing a push to fresh yearly highs on positive #Covid-19 developments ahead of the #RBA meeting minutes and employment data for October. Get your #currencies update from @DanielGMoss here: https://t.co/eBTQ4FXEyF https://t.co/k4YHqNAv6F
  • #GBP eye another showdown between the UK and EU with time running out for a UK-EU trade deal. Get your #currencies update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/lMcw3pb8xi https://t.co/ldaWBCWD1K
  • What are some factors impacting Euro’s forecast this quarter? Get your free forecast here: https://t.co/kpBYVz31Bd https://t.co/hJmdXaYQuf
  • The US Dollar may continue to lose ground as long-term price analysis hints at a cyclical downturn. Implications for the DXY, EUR/USD and AUD/USD. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/cX7tjdWgCL https://t.co/BxlqBmGQ7j
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Remain Afloat Despite Covid Vaccine Hopes

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Remain Afloat Despite Covid Vaccine Hopes

2020-11-14 18:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Gold Fundamental Outlook: Neutral

  • Gold prices tumbled early this past week on Covid vaccine optimism
  • Rising coronavirus cases, US fiscal stimulus woes kept prices afloat
  • The latter remain upside factors for XAU/USD, will losses reverse?
Advertisement

At the beginning of this past week, gold prices tumbled in the worst performance over a daily basis since the middle of August, catching some investors off-guard. Yet, follow-through struggled as the precious metal spent most of its time consolidating afterwards. XAU/USD’s behavior that day served as a reminder for traders of the downside fundamental risks.

This past Monday, Pfizer reported that its Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing the disease. As a result equity markets, specifically sectors that were most impacted by the pandemic (such as travel and tourism), rallied the most. This optimism also extended into bond markets. Specifically, Treasury yields on the far end of the maturity spectrum soared – see chart below.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Don’t give into despair, make a game plan
Get My Guide

The latter reflects growth confidence in the medium term, pushing up real Treasury yields (inflation-indexed bonds). Gold is inherently an anti-fiat asset and generally suffers when rates of return on paper assets rise. The direction of the US Dollar is also a key player here. But what likely kept XAU/USD from sinking further are key threats to global growth that will likely remain in play ahead.

One of them is the record rise in US Covid cases, picking up exponentially this past week. Europe is also experiencing another wave. These have opened the door to lockdowns to help contain the spread. Meanwhile, while Joe Biden is on course to take the White House, Congress is looking to be divided. The composition of the Senate will not be known until at least January due to runoffs in Georgia for the upper chamber.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reiterated Republicans’ position on a smaller targeted fiscal package compared to what Democrats are proposing. This is as President Donald Trump was reportedly stepping back from stimulus negotiations. While the markets may continue welcoming upbeat vaccine news, rising Covid cases and the ongoing delay in US fiscal stimulus could keep gold prices afloat.

Gold MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 4% -2%
Weekly 16% -25% 6%
What does this mean for the gold outlook?
Get My Guide

Gold Fundamental Drivers – Daily Chart

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Remain Afloat Despite Covid Vaccine Hopes

Gold Chart Created in TradingView

*Majors-based USD index averages it against: EUR, JPY, GBP and AUD

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: Covid Cases, Retail Sales May Keep DXY, Yen and Franc Afloat
US Dollar Forecast: Covid Cases, Retail Sales May Keep DXY, Yen and Franc Afloat
2020-11-14 12:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: JMMC, Lockdowns, Vaccine News in Focus
Crude Oil Forecast: JMMC, Lockdowns, Vaccine News in Focus
2020-11-14 06:00:00
Australian Dollar Eyeing Yearly High Ahead of RBA Minutes, Jobs Data
Australian Dollar Eyeing Yearly High Ahead of RBA Minutes, Jobs Data
2020-11-14 00:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling Eyes Final Stages of Brexit Negotiations
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling Eyes Final Stages of Brexit Negotiations
2020-11-13 18:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed