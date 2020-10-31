News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Dollar Forecast Leads Global Markets with Elections Expectations
2020-10-31 03:45:00
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Breakdown Aims For Multi-month Lows
2020-10-31 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Volatility to Surge on FOMC Decision, US Presidential Election?
2020-10-31 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Sinks to Fresh Four-Month-Lows
2020-10-29 18:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Vs. Biden on Economies and Markets
2020-10-30 05:00:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-29 21:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast - The Calm Before the US Election Storm
2020-10-31 18:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Election Raises Volatility Risk, But Support Holds
2020-10-30 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD
2020-10-31 21:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US Election the Main Risk, BoE to Boost QE
2020-10-30 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Pressing Down on Support as US Election, Covid Lockdowns Fuel Risk Aversion
2020-10-29 09:35:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Dives into Key Technical Support Pivot
2020-10-28 17:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Sentiment-sensitive crude #oil prices may have a volatile week ahead of the highly-anticipated #Elections2020 and the #FOMC rate decision. Get your #commodities update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/fWRf6SjNsq https://t.co/niubUHIP7G
  • Why is JPY called a safe haven? What are some factors in its favor this quarter? Get your free forecast here: https://t.co/mzeJ5x73N3 https://t.co/LEAIhaEMEV
  • The market’s preferred ‘fear indicator’ shows a persistent uncertainty around the near future. What can our current conditions and history tell us what to expect from the #VIX through the final two months of the year?https://t.co/jlhcFhH4sI https://t.co/zIrEjxqymJ
  • #Stock market performance is considered an important predictor of the economic outlook. What else can it be used to project? https://t.co/ViTMl19TW3 #Elections2020 https://t.co/methLCaBho
  • What are some monetary policies that could affect Gold this quarter? Get your Gold free forecast here: https://t.co/b9XwwYS9uJ https://t.co/8OIZVJnaD6
  • A #Euro reversal off technical downtrend resistance now risks a larger correction in price. Here are the levels that matter on the $EURUSD weekly chart. Get your #currencies update from @MBForex here: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/10/31/Euro-Technical-Outlook-EURUSD-Breakdown-Aims-For-Multi-month-Lows.html?QPID=30472&CHID=9 https://t.co/iVhmCXi9EG
  • We are days away from the US Presidential election and the markets are caught in the vortex. A contested outcome would raise serious volatility for the markets whereas a decisive outcome seems to support bullish $SPX and Dollar views from the market rank. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/10/31/SP-500-and-Dollar-Forecast-Leads-Global-Markets-with-Elections-Expectations-.html https://t.co/JnJbyu6TRT
  • The future implications of the #Elections2020 may influence $AUDUSD following the #RBA and #Fed rate decisions as Congress struggles to pass another round of fiscal stimulus. Get your #currencies update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/soPu0Wefz2 https://t.co/UWsERr2AYh
  • Gold prices declined in the aftermath of bearish technical cues, but a key zone of support was reinforced. $XAUUSD volatility risk is elevated ahead of the #Elections2020. Get your #metals update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/gWOxdqk8OL https://t.co/gBMgF0YNjH
  • USD awakens, placing GBP/USD on the backfoot, while EUR/GBP cracks 0.90. Get your #currencies update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/fndMQJLul8 https://t.co/elz5gNAKrB
Gold Price Forecast - The Calm Before the US Election Storm

Gold Price Forecast - The Calm Before the US Election Storm

2020-10-31 18:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • The US dollar’s reaction to the election will drive the precious metal.
  • US real yields are becoming less negative, a bearish signal for gold.
  • Retail traders remain heavily long of the precious metal.
Advertisement

With just a few days to go before the 59th US presidential election on November 3, incumbent Donald Trump is said to be trailing the Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the polls, and in the all-important state of Florida. Bookmaker Paddy Power has Biden at 2/5 to win the election while Trump is available at a much more generous 15/8. The final couple of days before the vote, and the days after it, will likely be highly charged and this volatility will reach across all financial markets. Gold will remain under the spell of the US dollar, and safe-haven flows, and will likely see choppy trading conditions as markets gyrate between risk-on and risk-off.

US Election Coverage – Market Reaction to the Election

The price of gold has dipped recently alongside a small pick-up in US real yields. At the start of the month, gold printed a high of $1,913/oz. while US real yields were negative 95 basis points. Today US real yields have moved 10bps higher to negative 85 basis points while gold has fallen to a current level around $1,884/oz. Gold receives a boost the further US real yields turn negative and the precious metal turns lower if US real yields turn less negative.

Gold’s inverse relationship with the US dollar remains but it is being tested. The weaker US dollar of late has failed to boost the price of the precious metal, while safe-haven flows, another traditional prop for gold, seem to be having a limited effect. The US dollar has picked up a small bid this week and this is likely to remain the case as we head into the election.

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

From a trader’s perspective, it may be wise to stand back and let the US election play out before committing to the market. When the election result, and the composition of the Senate, is known then the path ahead for gold will be clearer and less fraught. In the short-term, there seems to be support between $1,848/oz. and $1,837/oz. off the double lows in September and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, although this may not hold if volatility picks-up next week.

Gold Daily Price Chart (December 1999 – October 30, 2020)

Gold Price Chart
Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% -9% -4%
Weekly -5% -7% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

IG retail trader datashow 82.36% of traders are net-long the precious metal. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

Gold Client Positioning
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Presidential Election, Covid-19, FOMC
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on Presidential Election, Covid-19, FOMC
2020-10-31 12:00:00
Crude Oil Volatility to Surge on FOMC Decision, US Presidential Election?
Crude Oil Volatility to Surge on FOMC Decision, US Presidential Election?
2020-10-31 06:00:00
AUD/USD Breaks September Low Ahead of RBA, Fed Rate Decisions
AUD/USD Breaks September Low Ahead of RBA, Fed Rate Decisions
2020-10-31 00:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US Election the Main Risk, BoE to Boost QE
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: US Election the Main Risk, BoE to Boost QE
2020-10-30 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish