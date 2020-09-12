News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, DXY – Dollar Charts for Next Week
2020-09-11 12:07:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook - A Fresh 30-Month High May Prove Difficult
2020-09-11 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Approaches June Low Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-09-12 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-10 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equities Forecast: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Price Setups
2020-09-11 15:30:00
Dow Jones May Lead Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 lower Post ECB Disappointment
2020-09-11 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: FOMC Rate Decision May Ignite XAU/USD Uptrend
2020-09-12 16:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout to Offer Guidance as Range Coils
2020-09-11 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest (GBP) - EU Gives UK Brexit Ultimatum
2020-09-11 08:00:00
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
2020-09-10 21:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, CAD/JPY
2020-09-12 13:00:00
GBP/USD Slammed by Brexit Drama, Dollar-Yen Eyes Inflation Data
2020-09-10 21:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • All eyes on the #Fed as they update guidance to fit their new mandate. While the #ECB want to avoid a #currency war. Get your #currencies update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/5ZFxnKzV8o https://t.co/9qGUvqDSXb
  • The price of #oil approaches the June low ($34.27) ahead of the #OPEC’s September meeting as US crude inventories unexpectedly increase for the first time since July. Get your #commodities update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/ZnstsxGpWG https://t.co/gN3ax55QAd
  • The Spinning Top candlestick pattern forms part of the vast Japanese candlestick repertoire with its own distinct features. Gain a better understanding of the spinning top candlestick here: https://t.co/yXomAftdv8 https://t.co/R7tbgXkCgw
  • The #Yen mostly rose this past week, where does recent price action leave... $USDJPY $GBPJPY $EURJPY $CADJPY ...going from here technically? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2020/09/12/Japanese-Yen-Price-Forecast-USDJPY-GBPJPY-EURJPY-CADJPY.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/ITVIuKDcfO
  • Equity markets experienced further turbulence last week as volatility picks up in accordance with the change in seasons. With key technical formations under threat, where are stocks headed next week? Get your #equities update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/TB5HaokHoF https://t.co/XvAEPooR7N
  • We are seeing a high risk for transitioning liquidity and a propensity to cut down risk trends, which makes event risk like the Fed rate decision even more critical. What should we watch for in our trading this week? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/09/12/Dollar-and-SP-500-Prepare-for-Fed-Decision-Election-Headlines-and-Volatility.html https://t.co/clPl95dmBT
  • New to the oil and gold markets? Build your foundation to trade commodities in the market with @DailyFX Senior Strategist, @CVecchioFX on September 15th at 12PM EST. Register here today! https://t.co/uVX8w8Jv8D https://t.co/0ZR2BPs6FK
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/S9CEcBm5Qe https://t.co/nfVUtpYVwo
  • #Gold prices are higher this week with $XAUUSD continuing to contract within the August range. Here are technical trade levels that matter on weekly chart. Get your #metals update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/ovKBG3LemV https://t.co/VHoacaH8Bm
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out: https://t.co/td5WA4hCZC https://t.co/wRILSzdtpI
Gold Price Outlook: FOMC Rate Decision May Ignite XAU/USD Uptrend

Gold Price Outlook: FOMC Rate Decision May Ignite XAU/USD Uptrend

2020-09-12 16:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

Gold Fundamental Outlook, Inflation Expectations, Federal Reserve, US Dollar – Talking Points:

  • Gold prices poised to rise ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision on September 16.
  • The central bank’s adoption of average inflation targeting may underpin precious metal prices.
  • Rising inflation expectations driving gold prices to record highs.

The fundamental environment nurturing gold’s surge to fresh record highs has shown little signs of abating, despite a noticeable stabilization of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet in recent weeks and the inability of US policymakers to deliver an additional round of much needed fiscal stimulus, as the upcoming FOMC meeting shifts into focus.

Gold Fundamental Forecast: Bullish

After ballooning over $3 trillion in the space of three months and eventually peaking on June 10 at $7.17 trillion, the Fed’s balance sheet has noticeably plateaued over the last 12-weeks and could be major factor behind the recent consolidation seen in gold prices.

Moreover, 5-year inflation expectations have struggled to move higher after climbing to a post-crisis high of 1.67% on August 27, which appears to have coincided with bullion’s struggle to overcome psychological resistance at the $2000/oz mark.

That being said, the central bank’s adoption of average inflation targeting (AIT) suggests that the provision of additional monetary stimulus is on the cards, as the Fed seeks “to achieve inflation that averages 2 percent over time”.

Gold Vs 5-Year TIPS

Chairman Jerome Powell flagged the “persistent undershoot of inflation from our 2 percent longer-run objective” as a cause for concern and stressed that “inflation that is persistently too low can pose serious risks to the economy [and] lead to an unwelcome fall in longer-term inflation expectations” at the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole economic symposium.

Powell added that “well-anchored inflation expectations are critical for giving the Fed the latitude to support employment when necessary”.

Therefore, in light of an unwelcomed rise in continuing jobless claims and an unemployment rate of 8.4%, it seems rational to expect US policymakers to act at their upcoming monetary policy meeting.

Continuing jobless claims for the week ending August 29 increased to 13.38 million, overshooting the expected 13.29 million print.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 15
( 16:09 GMT )
Join Day 1 of the DailyFX Summit discussing commodities
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 1, Commodities
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Furthermore, the lack of progress in Congressional stimulus talks may prompt the central bank to pick up the slack in its quest to achieve its “maximum employment and price stability goals”, as the Senate failed to pass a drastically reduced fiscal aid package.

The proposed $500 billion stimulus package is a fraction of the $2.2 trillion demanded by Democrats, and less than the Republican’s suggested $1 trillion bill.

To that end, gold looks poised to climb back towards the record high set on August 7 if the US central bank opts to deliver additional stimulus measures.

Fed balance sheet percent change

Data Source – Federal Reserve

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Weekly Forecast: ECB Avoiding a Currency War, Eyes on Fed's New Mandate
US Dollar Weekly Forecast: ECB Avoiding a Currency War, Eyes on Fed's New Mandate
2020-09-12 10:00:00
Oil Price Approaches June Low Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
Oil Price Approaches June Low Ahead of OPEC JMMC Meeting
2020-09-12 04:00:00
Australian Dollar May Fall on Jobs Data, Economic Plateauing, China Tension
Australian Dollar May Fall on Jobs Data, Economic Plateauing, China Tension
2020-09-11 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Volatility, ECB, BoC
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, US Dollar, Volatility, ECB, BoC
2020-09-07 14:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish