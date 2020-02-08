Gold Prices Biased Higher with Powell Testimony, US CPI Eyed

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY & More
2020-02-07 18:30:00
EUR/USD Price Slumps Through Support Ahead of US Jobs Data, Chart Remains Weak
2020-02-07 10:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Slams into Key GBP/USD Support
2020-02-07 16:30:00
USD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD – Charts for Next Week
2020-02-07 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups Post-NFP: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY & More
2020-02-07 18:30:00
Gold Prices Rally, USD/JPY Turns, AUD/USD Sets Fresh Decade Lows
2020-02-07 15:12:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rally, USD/JPY Turns, AUD/USD Sets Fresh Decade Lows
2020-02-07 15:12:00
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Selloff Deepens; Can NFP Data Dwarf Coronavirus Fears?
2020-02-07 12:25:00
Gold Prices Down as Markets Eye Virus Headlines, US Payrolls
2020-02-07 07:10:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BTC/USD, LTC/USD Bullish Signals on The Radar- Bitcoin & Litecoin Forecast
2020-02-05 14:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch
2020-02-05 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn more about controlling greed here: https://t.co/RvxpJotFf9 https://t.co/85oelm0c4P
  • I'm sure you've all heard about trend trading. Sharpen your knowledge here: https://t.co/KoxcDJFYWt https://t.co/FHMNWIaoqY
  • The Indian Rupee 2020 outlook is bearish as India faces stagflation risk amid rising onion and crude oil prices. $USDINR may rise in the medium-term as the RBI defers hiking rates. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/RjfDqgIOkn https://t.co/U7ccE6jyXB
  • #DidYouKnow traders generally prefer using candlestick charts for day-trading because they offer an enjoyable visual perception of price. Find out how you can utilize it in your trading strategy here: https://t.co/yFn12QgmxO https://t.co/GzKCEHVdJM
  • Ever wonder if there are other chart types that can be sued for technical analysis? HLOC charts are discussed in the following article as well as their pros and cons. Learn more here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/QHI48YUZ6c
  • The Australian Dollar rose after domestic interest rates were left alone even though the decision had been expected. It’s still under duress though and can’t hope for a similar RBA rescue this week. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/KzepYwBukr https://t.co/TbMItm3IsF
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn more about controlling greed here: https://t.co/5GXReUsKRj https://t.co/chpwsEPms2
  • Crude oil prices may rise if #Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony and the US-China tariff reduction cool slowdown fears and boost the growth-reliant commodity. Get your crude #oil market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/oVOwABzMtX #OOTT https://t.co/qdGpSn8kZk
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/uPhtTSJg3e
  • In late January, $gld rallied to multi- week high. However, uptrend move has paused this month. Here are the key chart signals and levels to keep an eye in the short term. Get your $XAUUSD technical analysis from @malkudsi here: https://t.co/txjNiEIEu5 https://t.co/7qoO3HbLGN
Gold Prices Biased Higher with Powell Testimony, US CPI Eyed

Gold Prices Biased Higher with Powell Testimony, US CPI Eyed

2020-02-08 17:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:
Gold price chart

GOLD PRICE FORECAST: BULLISH

  • Gold prices held up by low yields, underlying unease about market outlook
  • Fed outlook in focus as Powell testifies in Congress, CPI data is published
  • Baseline price support seen holding, with surprise risk tilted to the upside

Gold prices have held up in a narrow $1536-1612/oz range since the beginning of the year even as other benchmark assets gyrated with swings in underlying sentiment. This probably speaks to two sources of baseline support.

First, interest rates around the world are ultra-low relative to historical averages, and there is seemingly little scope for them to rise in the near term. That means the opportunity cost of owning a non-interest-bearing asset like the yellow metal is comparatively low.

Second, while the initial frenzy triggered discrete risks like military escalation between the US and Iran or the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak has ebbed, an underlying sense of unease and uncertainty remains. Economic growth is recovering but has a long way to go before 2018 peaks are in sight.

Meanwhile, assorted risks like the US presidential election and the lingering possibility of a no-deal Brexit continue to stew in the background even as central banks fret about their depleted firepower. The ECB tellingly launched a comprehensive review of its mandate, for example.

POWELL TESTIMONY, US CPI DATA TO SHAPE FED POLICY OUTLOOK

The outlook for US monetary policy is likely to command the spotlight in the week ahead. A steady stream of scheduled commentary from FOMC officials will be headlined by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. He is due on Capitol Hill for his semiannual testimony before committees of the House and Senate.

Mr Powell seems likely to reassert the Fed’s preferred no-change posture for the remainder of the year. A word will no doubt be spared for as-yet undefined risks, like any drag from the Wuhan virus on global growth, but “data dependence” will probably be invoked against near-term countervailing action.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

On the data front, January’s CPI report is expected to show that headline inflation picked up to 2.4 percent on-year. However, the core measure of underlying price growth excluding volatile food and energy costs is seen falling to a six-month low at 2.2 percent on-year.

Benchmark food prices – like those for wheat and rice – rose alongside stocks in the fourth quarter as ebbing recession fears buoyed the demand outlook, hitting multiyear highs by January. At the same time, crude oil price volatility surged as Washington and Tehran clashed.

The Fed might be expected to look through such influences, seeing them as relatively transitory in the context of its medium-term target for price stability. Still, a core CPI reading north of 2 percent seems comfortable enough for the central bank to remain in wait-and-see mode.

GOLD PRICES SEEN STEADY BUT UPSIDE SURPRISE RISK ELEVATED

On balance, scheduled news flow seems to promise little that has scope to dislodge the underlying fundamental backdrop. This probably limits scope for weakness. Meaningful progress to the upside will likely require one of the many potential risks in play to jump into the foreground.

For example, if the coronavirus outbreak worsens or the outcome of the US presidential primary in New Hampshire spooks the markets enough to bring down yields, gold prices may rise in earnest. Perhaps most critically, a surprise of this kind seems more likely than a similarly potent price-negative alternative.

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 10
( 03:02 GMT )
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Cross-Market Weekly Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

GOLD TRADING RESOURCES

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Forecast: US Dollar Hinges on Virus Fear, Sentiment & Powell
USD Forecast: US Dollar Hinges on Virus Fear, Sentiment & Powell
2020-02-08 14:00:00
Crude Oil May Recover on Powell Testimony, Tariff Reduction
Crude Oil May Recover on Powell Testimony, Tariff Reduction
2020-02-08 08:00:00
Australian Dollar May Be Back to Virus-Watch After RBA Boost
Australian Dollar May Be Back to Virus-Watch After RBA Boost
2020-02-08 02:00:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil, Gold Prices, US Dollar: Markets Face Tipping Point
S&P 500, Crude Oil, Gold Prices, US Dollar: Markets Face Tipping Point
2020-02-03 13:30:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.