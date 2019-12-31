Top Trade Idea 2020: Long Gold as Central Banks Remain Accommodative and Inflation Rebounds

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.82%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/F4YcnWenXr

#Australia ASX down approximately 1.60 percent early into Asia's Tuesday trading session amid thin liquidity during the holidays with trading volume close to 30% below the average. (BBG) https://t.co/CYyrQyfVIz

The #AustralianDollar continued to gain on a holiday-hit Tuesday as official data showed that China’s nascent manufacturing expansion lasted another month. #ChinaPMI https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/12/31/Australian-Dollar-China-Manufacturing-PMI.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD

In the midst of the Thai Baht reaching 2013 highs against the US Dollar, the BOT has urged the public "not to panic", saying "low trading volume" has magnified its strength. (BBG) https://t.co/1qFnMOcSNu

The worst Singapore industrial production since 2010 contrasted with the improving outlook in global PMIs on US-China trade deal bets. That may come back to bite the $SGD. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/1SbwWsYhJB https://t.co/blj30Vjoey

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 stock index hints prices may be preparing to turn lower after testing resistance capping gains since November 2007. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/37lrd3t49j https://t.co/1j7v6Z90Qg

🇨🇳 CNY Non-manufacturing PMI (DEC), Actual: 53.5 Expected: 54.2 Previous: 54.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-31

🇨🇳 CNY Composite PMI (DEC), Actual: 53.4 Expected: N/A Previous: 53.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-31