EUR/USD
News
Dollar 2020 Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Technical Charts
2019-12-30 15:06:00
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-30 07:30:00
GBP/USD
News
Top 5 Most Market Moving Grey Swans to Watch for 2020
2019-12-31 03:00:00
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-30 07:30:00
USD/JPY
News
Why Markets Will be Closely Watching US Housing Data in 2020
2019-12-30 07:30:00
US Dollar and Japanese Yen Outlook: False Upside Breakouts?
2019-12-30 04:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Clears November High as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2019-12-31 02:00:00
Top Trade Idea 2020: Long Gold as Central Banks Remain Accommodative and Inflation Rebounds
2019-12-31 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Gold Prices Inch Up as US Iraq-Syria Strikes Bring Risk Appetite Down
2019-12-30 06:00:00
How Crude Oil Prices React to Weather-Induced Disruption Fears
2019-12-30 03:00:00
Bitcoin
News
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, NZD/CAD, GBP/CAD 2020 Levels
2019-12-30 21:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast 2020: BTC/USD Lacks Bullish Sentiment, For Now
2019-12-30 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.82%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.06%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/F4YcnWenXr
  • #Australia ASX down approximately 1.60 percent early into Asia's Tuesday trading session amid thin liquidity during the holidays with trading volume close to 30% below the average. (BBG) https://t.co/CYyrQyfVIz
  • The #AustralianDollar continued to gain on a holiday-hit Tuesday as official data showed that China’s nascent manufacturing expansion lasted another month. #ChinaPMI https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/12/31/Australian-Dollar-China-Manufacturing-PMI.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD
  • In the midst of the Thai Baht reaching 2013 highs against the US Dollar, the BOT has urged the public "not to panic", saying "low trading volume" has magnified its strength. (BBG) https://t.co/1qFnMOcSNu
  • The worst Singapore industrial production since 2010 contrasted with the improving outlook in global PMIs on US-China trade deal bets. That may come back to bite the $SGD. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/1SbwWsYhJB https://t.co/blj30Vjoey
  • Discover what kind of forex trader you are - https://www.dailyfx.com/research/dna-fx
  • Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 stock index hints prices may be preparing to turn lower after testing resistance capping gains since November 2007. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/37lrd3t49j https://t.co/1j7v6Z90Qg
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Non-manufacturing PMI (DEC), Actual: 53.5 Expected: 54.2 Previous: 54.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-31
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Composite PMI (DEC), Actual: 53.4 Expected: N/A Previous: 53.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-31
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Manufacturing PMI (DEC), Actual: 50.2 Expected: 50.1 Previous: 50.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-12-31
Top Trade Idea 2020: Long Gold as Central Banks Remain Accommodative and Inflation Rebounds

2019-12-31 00:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

The performance of gold was quite solid in the first half of 2019 and even outpaced the rally in major equity indices like the Dow Jones for part of the year. Yet, a rebound in sovereign yields since September – spurred largely by a flood of risk appetite in response to an apparent de-escalation in the US-China trade war – weighed negatively on spot gold prices due to the inherent relationship between bullion and interest rates.

GOLD PRICE CHART (AUGUST 2006 TO DECEMBER 2019) (Chart 1)

XAUUSD Chart

The rally in spot gold prices ran out of steam on September 04 when the commodity printed its 2019 high near the $1,555 mark, which aligns roughly with the September 2011, December 2011 and May 2012 monthly lows. This area of technical confluence is also underpinned by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the August 2011 to December 2015 bearish leg recorded by spot XAU prices.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2019
Top Trading Opportunities in 2019
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Download our Top Trading Opportunities for 2020
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com Connect with

@RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

