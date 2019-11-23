We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Forecast Faces Short-Term Breakouts but Medium-Term Ranges
2019-11-23 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-11-22 20:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-11-22 20:05:00
GBP/USD and EUR/USD Suffer on PMI Report - US Market Open
2019-11-22 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US-China Trade Talks Risk Breaking Down, USD/JPY Currency Options Signal Fears
2019-11-21 09:10:00
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis: Japanese Stocks Ready to Drop?
2019-11-21 05:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rhetoric, US-China Trade Negotiation
2019-11-23 19:00:00
Gold Forecast: XAUUSD Price Chart Eyes Bull Flag Breakout
2019-11-22 23:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Growth Fears Return, Rate Cuts Pause
2019-11-23 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Down on US-China Worries, ECB's Lagarde in Focus
2019-11-22 07:25:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-22 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Oversold But Bearish Sentiment Remains
2019-11-22 09:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • While the #Dow Jones has stalled, the upward trajectory remains intact. Potential bull trap in the #FTSE 100. #DAX eyes 13000 following false upside break. Get your #equities technical analysis from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/7IgvWCDIM7 https://t.co/YPq1GeuYhI
  • Japan’s benchmark #Nikkei 225 stock index may be on course break a three-month uptrend, making good on an early warning signal from the $USDJPY exchange rate. Get your market update from https://t.co/Cd7t8r82eq
  • Australian Dollar Outlook in AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD, GBP/AUD $AUDUSD $AUDJPY $AUDCAD $GBPAUD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2019/11/23/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-in-AUDUSD-AUDJPY-AUDCAD-GBPAUD.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/7aApLcFt7h
  • What are a few of the common trading mistakes made by traders? Find out from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/d3OFc4yGao #tradingstyle https://t.co/S3ztqmd0KY
  • Stocks to watch include retail giants Amazon and Target, while Lululemon and Nike also possess unique advantages. How can Black Friday impact the markets? Find out from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/gZif96Qrco https://t.co/jcrHuQijGe
  • What type of trader are you? @MBForex is a short term swing trader. Find out your #tradingstyle here: https://t.co/LPBOcS0Vtd https://t.co/zCcvmrjIED
  • The #Euro has stalled after brief recovery against the US Dollar. The dominant price trend bias continues to favor weakness on the horizon. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/ooJMpdE8xq https://t.co/wMXrUuWwfh
  • The inverted hammer candlestick pattern is commonly observed in the #forex market and provides important insight into market. How can you apply it to your trading strategies? Find out here: https://t.co/geMAmTc4ly https://t.co/u6QOPEEHmK
  • Have you been catching on your @DailyFX #podcast "Global Markets Decoded"? Catch up on them now, before new episodes release! https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/jbdPBPotj0
  • What are a few of the common trading mistakes made by traders? Find out from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/Q3sPmP2rya #tradingstyle https://t.co/Q5XDvagVi9
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rhetoric, US-China Trade Negotiation

Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rhetoric, US-China Trade Negotiation

2019-11-23 19:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:
Gold 2-Hour Price Chart

Gold Price Talking Points

Upcoming remarks from Federal Reserve officials may influence the price of gold as the central bank alters the outlook for monetary policy.

Fundamental Forecast for Gold: Neutral

The price of gold struggles to retain the rebound from the monthly low ($1446) amid renewed hopes for a US-China trade deal.

The ongoing negotiations may encourage the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to move away from its rate easing cycle as officials see “the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate.”

In fact, recent remarks from Fed officials suggest the central bank will move to the sideline and retain the current policy at its last meeting for 2019 as New York Fed President John Williams, a permanent voting-member on the FOMC, also states that “the current stance of monetary policy seems appropriate.”

In turn, Chairman Jerome Powell and Governor Lael Brainard may strike a similar tone next week as both officials are slated to speak, and a batch of less dovish comments may drag on the price of gold as the central bank tames speculation for another rate cut in 2019.

Target Rate Probabilities for Dec. 11th Fed Meeting

Rate Cut Probability for Dec. 11 Fed Meeting

As a result, Fed Fund futures reflect a greater than 90% probability the FOMC will retain the current policy on December 11, and the central bank may larger endorse a wait-and-see approach ahead of 2020 after delivering three consecutive rate cuts this year.

However, it remains to be seen if Chairman Powell and Co. will project a lower trajectory for the benchmark interest rate when the central bank updates the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), and the FOMC may keep the door open to implement lower interest rates as the Trump administration plans toslap additional tariffs on China in December.

With that said, comments from Fed officials along with headlines surrounding the US-China trade negotiation may sway gold prices as the central bank insulates the economy from the shift in US trade policy. Nevertheless, the reaction to the former-resistance zone around $1447 (38.2% expansion) to $1457 (100% expansion) helps to rule out the threat of a Head-and-Shoulders formation as the price for bullion snaps the string of lower highs and lows carried over from the previous week.

Gold Price Daily Chart

Daily XAUUSD Price Chart

Source: Trading View

Keep in mind, the broader outlook for gold prices remain constructive as both price and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) clear the bearish trends from earlier this year, with the precious metal trading to a fresh yearly-high ($1557) in September.

However, the near-term correction in the price for gold has been accompanied by a bearish formation in the RSI, with the pattern offering a mixed signal as a bull flag formation also takes shape.

With that said, the reaction to the Fibonacci overlap around $1447 (38.2% expansion) to $1457 (100% expansion) may to rule out the threat of a Head-and-Shoulders formation as the former-resistance zone appears to be acting as support.

Still need a break/close above the $1509 (61.8% retracement) to $1517 (78.6% expansion) region to bring the topside targets on the radar, with the first topside hurdle comes in around $1554 (100% expansion), which largely lines up with the yearly-high ($1557).

Additional Trading Resources

For more in-depth analysis, check out the 4Q 2019 Forecast for Gold

Are you looking to improve your trading approach? Review the ‘Traits of a Successful Trader’ series on how to effectively use leverage along with other best practices that any trader can follow.

Want to know what other currency pairs the DailyFX team is watching? Download and review the Top Trading Opportunities for 2019.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, FTSE 100 & DAX Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, FTSE 100 & DAX Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2019-11-23 10:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Growth Fears Return, Rate Cuts Pause
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as Growth Fears Return, Rate Cuts Pause
2019-11-23 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Looks to US-China Trade Headlines, RBA's Lowe
Australian Dollar Looks to US-China Trade Headlines, RBA's Lowe
2019-11-23 01:00:00
Dow Charges to Record While Dollar, Gold, Oil, FX Majors Embrace Ranges
Dow Charges to Record While Dollar, Gold, Oil, FX Majors Embrace Ranges
2019-11-18 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.