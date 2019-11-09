We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets into Technical Trend Support
2019-11-09 04:00:00
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Implied Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-11-08 20:40:00
US Recession Watch, November 2019 - Recession Odds Shrink on US-China Trade War Talks
2019-11-08 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD Implied Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-11-08 20:40:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY Surges to Yearly Open Resistance
2019-11-08 17:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Fundamental Analysis Highlights Further Volatility
2019-11-09 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout After Worst Week Since 2016?
2019-11-08 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rising US Inventories and Record Output
2019-11-09 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Wilt, Focus to Stay on US-China Trade News
2019-11-08 07:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breakout After Worst Week Since 2016? #Gold #XAUUSD #TechnicalAnalysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2019/11/08/Gold-Price-Forecast-XAUUSD-Breakout-After-Worst-Week-Since-2016.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/xe6tIudxrY
  • #Silver is a precious metal commodity that investors use as an inflation hedge and safe-haven asset. Find out what are some strategies and tips to trade silver here: https://t.co/k4tVcFuwxW #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/c5pjipiFhb
  • It has not been a good week for #gold bulls with the price of the precious metal down around $50/oz. over the week as risk assets benefit from a strong market bid. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/6Si71AYYQd $gld https://t.co/FRkuQYsAw8
  • Heading into next week $AUD is set up to come under pressure as charts favor a potential resumption of the longer-term downtrends. Get your $AUDUSD technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/vZ8abodY5s https://t.co/d4dCY9YjxZ
  • Euro fell more than 1.2% against the US Dollar this week with price now eyeing key support just below 1.10. Here are the levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly chart. Get your $EURUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/FVtHyOwQ3P https://t.co/Khwcv1WH9S
  • The $CAD plunged against the $JPY, producing an eye-catching bearish technical signal warning that a major reversal is underway. Get your CAD/JPY market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/WMmUssfl5o https://t.co/uX3s6F7u2P
  • #Dow Jones rises to fresh record high, however, bullish momentum is easing, while #FTSE 100 upside stalls. Get your #equities technical analysis from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/tahc4V41so https://t.co/cHylyhZMat
  • The price of #oil pulls back from the weekly high ($57.88) despite signs of a looming US-China trade deal, with the outlook for crude mired by signs of growing supply. Get your crude oil market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/suEVJwQTzz #OOTT https://t.co/ay6KxIMToJ
  • The US Dollar may continue weakening against the $SGD, $PHP, $IDR and $MYR as long as US-China trade deal hopes keep rising, fueling capital flows into emerging market assets. Get your $USD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/GAD0mm6mx7 https://t.co/4DofKpe9Gc
  • Crude #oil prices, the Swedish Krona and the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone may convulse ahead of a data-packed week against backdrop of the Riksbank minutes and key EU economic forecasts. Get your crude oil market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/4b5lassook #OOTT https://t.co/XjPEglnLEu
Gold Price Forecast: Fundamental Analysis Highlights Further Volatility

Gold Price Forecast: Fundamental Analysis Highlights Further Volatility

2019-11-09 19:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

XAUUSD 2-hr Price Chart

Gold Price (XAU) Fundamental Forecast: Neutral

  • Risk on market sentiment dulls gold’s allure.
  • US dollar continues to power higher.

Brand New Q4Multi-Asset Forecasts and Top Trading Opportunities

Gold Hit by Risk-on Sentiment and US Dollar Strength

Gold fell below $1,500/oz. this week and hit a three-month nadir around $1,455/oz. Friday as US dollar strength and a strong risk-on sentiment saw risk-averse asset classes – gold, Japanese Yen and the Swiss France - pushed aside. US stock markets continued to make fresh highs, while bourses in Europe also probed multi-month highs. The move was predicated on news that the US and China were both looking at unwinding some trade tariffs as they seek a resolution to the ongoing trade war that has damaged economic growth across the globe.

However, as has been the case over the last 18 months, nothing new has been formally announced - especially the next meeting between the two sides - with tweets and ’source stories’ driving sentiment. And with market valuations becoming increasingly stretched, any pullback in sentiment may see risk-on assets come under sharp selling pressure, boosting gold’s allure.

The strength of the US dollar continues to pressure gold lower with the US dollar basket (DXY) reversing sharply higher. While some of this strength can be attributed to the risk-on move, market expectations of a forth US interest rate cut in 2019 have plummeted. A December rate cut is priced at around just 10% while a cut in January is priced around 20%. Reasonably strong US data prints have forced these expectations lower over the last couple of weeks. Last week’s NFPs beat lowly expectations with ease while the closely followed ISM non-manufacturing/services composite also beat expectations and the prior month’s reading.

Next week there are several medium-to-high importance data releases which can make or break the current move in the price of gold. And next Wednesday (November 13), US President Donald Trump will deliver a speech on Trade and Economic Policy in New York, an event that markets will monitor very closely. For a full rundown of all market moving economic data and events please see the DailyFX Calendar

The daily price chart shows gold dropping through a cluster of support levels and both the 20- and 50-day moving average. The price did baulk at an old gap on the August 5 candle, but this may not last. Below here, support will be based of the 200-day moving average and the 50% Fibonacci retracement area around $1,406/oz. Upside price movement may struggle but the market’s are expected to remain volatile.

Gold Price (XAU) Daily Price Chart (March – November 8, 2019)

Daily XAUUSD Price CHart

For a full rundown of all market moving economic data and events please see the DailyFX Calendar

IG Client Sentiment shows that how traders are positioned in a wide range of assets and markets.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Gold (XAU) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook Bullish on CPI, Fed Comments, Trade Talks
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on CPI, Fed Comments, Trade Talks
2019-11-09 13:00:00
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rising US Inventories and Record Output
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Rising US Inventories and Record Output
2019-11-09 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Could Gain if US-China Trade Hopes Hold Up
Australian Dollar Could Gain if US-China Trade Hopes Hold Up
2019-11-09 01:00:00
Has the S&P 500’s Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?
Has the S&P 500’s Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?
2019-11-04 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.