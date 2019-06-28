Never miss a story from Michael Boutros

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Michael Boutros

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

Gold took out the 2014 high ($1392) after the Federal Reserve altered the forward guidance for monetary policy, and the price for bullion may continue to benefit from the current environment as the central bank appears to be on track to switch gears over the coming months.

July Fed Meeting Interest Rate Probabilities

Gold Price Q3 Forecast: Gold Outlook Bullish on Imminent Fed Rate Cut

In fact, Fed Fund futures now highlight 100% probability for at least a 25bp rate cut at the next rate decision on July 31. The central bank may show a greater willingness to establish a rate easing cycle as the dot-plot shows the benchmark interest rate narrowing to 1.75% to 2.00% by the end of 2019.

To read the full Gold Price Forecast, download the free guide from the DailyFX Trading Guides page

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Look to Fade Weakness into Q3

Gold prices are testing big resistance into the final week of June trade and while the broader focus is higher in XAU/USD, look for a larger pullback early next quarter to offer more favorable entries while above 1319. Ultimately, we’re targeting fresh yearly highs above 1400 in the second quarter before a larger correction.

To read the full Gold Price Forecast, download the free guide from the DailyFX Trading Guides page

Gold Price Weekly Chart

Gold Price Q3 Forecast: Gold Outlook Bullish on Imminent Fed Rate Cut

Chart prepared by Michael Boutros

To read the full Gold Price Forecast, download the free guide from the DailyFX Trading Guides page