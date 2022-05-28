Canadian Dollar May Lose Ground Even as the BOC Delivers

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Is the Recent Bullish Momentum Sustainable?
2022-05-27 08:10:00
EUR/USD Rises and Probes Key Resistance, Breakout Could Bolster Euro Recovery
2022-05-26 17:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-27 12:30:00
Hang Seng Index Soars on Alibaba and Baidu Boosting Tech Outlook and Turns Risk-on
2022-05-27 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: Stock Reversal Levels
2022-05-28 12:00:00
Dow Jones Soars, Wall Street Aims for Best Week Since March. ASX 200, Hang Seng May Rise
2022-05-27 00:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD, XAG/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Sell
2022-05-25 00:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Real Yields, Weaker USD and Safe Haven Appeal Drive XAU/USD Higher
2022-05-24 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP Frailties Remain Despite New Windfall Tax
2022-05-27 11:10:00
Shocking UK PMI Sends the Pound Spiraling: EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD
2022-05-24 09:42:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Hang Seng Index Soars on Alibaba and Baidu Boosting Tech Outlook and Turns Risk-on
2022-05-27 05:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Hawkish Sentiment from SNB and ECB Isolates the BoJ
2022-05-26 10:10:00
More View more
Canadian Dollar May Lose Ground Even as the BOC Delivers

Canadian Dollar May Lose Ground Even as the BOC Delivers

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

CANADIAN DOLLAR WEEKLY OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • Canadian Dollar well-supported in 2022 relative to other commodity currencies
  • Oil price rise may not explain outperformance as petro-minded NOK lags behind
  • Rates outlook likely to be key, in-line BOC may leave room for deeper pullback

The Canadian Dollar has fared considerably better than other commodity-linked currencies so far this year, despite a sour market mood. The so-called Loonie is tracking second only to its US counterpart among the G10 FX currencies, pulling ahead of the similarly sentiment-geared Australian and New Zealand Dollars.

Elevated crude oil prices might be a tempting explanation for this outperformance. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted critical supply routes and sent energy costs higher, driving windfall capital into the hands of top exporters, including in Canada. The similarly oil-linked Norwegian Krone lagged vastly behind, however.

CAD up against AUD, NZD and NOK year-to-date (weekly chart)

Canadian Dollar May Lose Ground Even as the BOC Delivers

Chart crated with TradingView

CAD resilience would nevertheless be tested amid an upswell of worries about on-coming recession in recent weeks. Economists marked down global GDP forecasts for 2023, several large companies like Target and Walmart issued spooky guidance, and traders marked down central bankers’ appetite for rate hikes.

The rate hike path priced out for the Bank of Canada (BOC) was no different, edging lower in tandem with the local unit. The currency has shed 1.3 percent against an average of its major counterparts over the past two weeks. How this part of the story develops seems central to how price action will evolve from here.

CAD down for two weeks against top currency counterparts (weekly chart)

Canadian Dollar May Lose Ground Even as the BOC Delivers

Chart crated with TradingView

CANADIAN DOLLAR MAY LOSE GROUND AS BOC DELIVERS ON EXPECTATIONS

GDP data is first in the spotlight. It is expected to show that output grew at an annualized pace of 5.2 percent in the first three months of the year, down from 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter. A policy announcement from the BOC is likely to be the main event however, and any substantive moves will probably wait for it.

The central bank is expected to deliver at least a 50 basis point (bps) rate hike. What’s more, the markets price in a nearly even probability of a larger 75bps rise. With such heady outcomes already factored in, engineering a hawkish surprise might be somewhat difficult.

With that in mind, even delivering at baseline may register as something of a disappointment against the backdrop of broad-based growth concerns. Absent a fresh injection of unmistakably hawkish rhetoric, the priced-in rate hike path may soften a bit more at the longer end, pressuring the Canadian Dollar downward.

CANADIAN DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC for DailyFX

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Price Continues to Hold Key Support – Is a Breakout on the Cards?
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Price Continues to Hold Key Support – Is a Breakout on the Cards?
2022-05-28 07:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: Sways in Risk Sentiment Push and Pull AUD
Australian Dollar Outlook: Sways in Risk Sentiment Push and Pull AUD
2022-05-27 21:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Jubilation, EUR/GBP Upside Risks Remain
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Jubilation, EUR/GBP Upside Risks Remain
2022-05-27 16:00:00
Weekly Fundamental Euro Forecast: Shifting ECB Hike Odds Prove Supportive
Weekly Fundamental Euro Forecast: Shifting ECB Hike Odds Prove Supportive
2022-05-22 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
CAD/CHF
CAD/JPY
AUD/CAD
GBP/CAD
NZD/CAD