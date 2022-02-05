Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Aims to Break 1.280

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Leads as Rate Speculation Dominates, Where are Risk Trends Heading?
2022-02-05 16:00:00
NFP: Non-farm Payrolls Prints at 467k, USD in Focus After Going Oversold
2022-02-04 14:26:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: New 2022 High Sees WTI Pass $90 Per Barrel, Will $100 Follow?
2022-02-05 04:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Sets Fresh 7-Year High, $100 Now in Sight
2022-02-04 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Outlook Turns Dicey Again
2022-02-05 12:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Whipsaw May Continue: Earnings Outlook - Disney, Twitter, Uber, Alibaba
2022-02-04 22:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Gold Technical Forecast: Bear Flag Hints at Downside Risk
2022-02-04 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: January US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-02-04 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP Struggles, EUR/GBP Faces Reversal Risks
2022-02-04 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: January US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-02-04 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Leads as Rate Speculation Dominates, Where are Risk Trends Heading?
2022-02-05 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: January US NFP & Unemployment Rate
2022-02-04 12:00:00
More View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Aims to Break 1.280

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Aims to Break 1.280

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Neutral

  • USD/CAD Aims higher after the release of a US, Canadian employment data
  • US Dollar strength limits Canadian Dollar gains
  • Will oil prices continue to support CAD?

The loonie has recently remained under pressure against the greenback after the release of US, Canadian employment data, driving prices above the 1.270 handle. Although a positive NFP report and negative Canadian employment data limited USD/CAD losses, allowing bulls to regain confidence over the trend.

To learn more about how to trade USD/CAD , check out ourDailyFX Educationsection.

Although fundamental factors continue to drive risk sentiment, additional catalysts for price action include commodity prices and the upcoming inflation data.

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Aims to Break 1.280

USD/CAD Technical Analysis

After two consecutive weeks of gains, USD/CAD bulls ran into a wall of resistance at 1.2806, the 76.4.% Fibonacci retracement level of the October – December 2021 move.

As buyers and sellers battle it out, the development of a potential spinning top candle on the weekly time-frame is indicative of indecision as prices track the 10-period moving average (MA).

USD/CAD Weekly Chart

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Aims to Break 1.280

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Meanwhile, after breaking above trendline resistance on the daily time-frame, price action temporarily climbed towards the above-mentioned level (1.2806) currently holding as immediate resistance while the CCI (commodity channel index) threatens overbought territory.

If bulls manage to drive prices higher, a break above 1.285 and 1.2900 (a key psychological) leaves the door open for the December 2021 high at 1.296.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Aims to Break 1.280

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar to Stage Larger Recovery on Another Rise in US CPI
US Dollar to Stage Larger Recovery on Another Rise in US CPI
2022-02-05 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Pushing Higher Into Weekend on Robust NFP Release
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Pushing Higher Into Weekend on Robust NFP Release
2022-02-05 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: The RBA Tightens Quantitatively but Hesitates on Rates
Australian Dollar Outlook: The RBA Tightens Quantitatively but Hesitates on Rates
2022-02-05 01:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Whipsaw May Continue: Earnings Outlook - Disney, Twitter, Uber, Alibaba
S&P 500, Dow Jones Whipsaw May Continue: Earnings Outlook - Disney, Twitter, Uber, Alibaba
2022-02-04 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Mixed