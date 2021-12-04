USD/CAD Outlook Hinges on Bank of Canada (BoC) Rate Decision

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-12-03 16:06:00
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-02 19:03:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Crude Oil, Gold & More: Macro Technical Outlook
2021-12-03 14:00:00
Crude Oil Overview: OPEC+ Agrees on Output Increase, Oil’s Sharp sell-off Analyzed
2021-12-03 10:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-12-03 06:00:00
Dow Attempts Recovery, Nasdaq 100 Still in Reversal Pattern with NFPs and Seasonality at Play
2021-12-03 03:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Testing Big Level of ‘Hidden’ Support
2021-12-03 21:00:00
S&P 500, Crude Oil, Gold & More: Macro Technical Outlook
2021-12-03 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Forecast: Omicron Adds Uncertainty to BoE Rate Rise
2021-12-03 17:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-12-03 16:06:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
If Volatility Remains Elevated, Risk of an Unseasonal S&P 500 Bear Trend Uncomfortably High
2021-12-04 04:30:00
USD/JPY Rate Attempts to Defend November Low Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-12-02 16:30:00
More View more
USD/CAD Outlook Hinges on Bank of Canada (BoC) Rate Decision

USD/CAD Outlook Hinges on Bank of Canada (BoC) Rate Decision

David Song, Strategist
Please add a description for the image.

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD pulls back from a fresh monthly high (1.2845) following a larger-than-expected rise in Canada Employment, but the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) last interest rate decision for 2021 may keep the exchange rate afloat as the central bank is expected to retain the current policy.

Fundamental Forecast for Canadian Dollar: Neutral

The recent rally in USD/CAD appears to have stalled ahead of the September high (1.2896) as Canada Employment expands for the sixth consecutive month, with the economy adding 153.7K jobs in November versus forecasts for a 35K print.

USD/CAD Outlook Hinges on Bank of Canada (BoC) Rate Decision

It remains to be seen if the positive development will sway the BoC as the central bank insists that “the economy continues to require considerable monetary policy support” after concluding its quantitative easing (QE) program in October, and Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. may carry the wait-and-see approach into 2022 as the as the Omicron variant poses a new threat to the global economy.

In turn, more of the same from the BoC may keep USD/CAD afloat as the central bank is expected to hold the benchmark interest rate at the record-low of 0.25%, but the central bank may come under pressure to normalize monetary policy as officials acknowledge that “strong employment gains in recent months were concentrated in hard-to-distance sectors and among workers most affected by lockdowns.”

With that said, a shift in the BoC’s forward guidance may generate a bullish reaction in the Canadian Dollar as the central bank pledges to “ensure that the temporary forces pushing up prices do not become embedded in ongoing inflation,” and USD/CAD may face a larger pullback over the coming days as market participants brace for higher interest rates in Canada.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar May Wobble on RBA Rate Decision, Omicron Variant and US CPI
Australian Dollar May Wobble on RBA Rate Decision, Omicron Variant and US CPI
2021-12-04 04:00:00
GBP Forecast: Omicron Adds Uncertainty to BoE Rate Rise
GBP Forecast: Omicron Adds Uncertainty to BoE Rate Rise
2021-12-03 17:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, NZD/USD, RBNZ, Fed Nomination
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, NZD/USD, RBNZ, Fed Nomination
2021-11-22 12:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Stocks Forecast: Time to Buy the Dip for Year-End Rally
Weekly Fundamental US Stocks Forecast: Time to Buy the Dip for Year-End Rally
2021-11-21 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish
USDOLLAR