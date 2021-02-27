News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Prices and Forecasts
2021-02-27 04:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal with US PCE Data on Tap
2021-02-26 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Hangs on Reflationary Market Sentiment
2021-02-27 08:00:00
Oil Price Approaches 2020 High Even as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
2021-02-25 20:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble
2021-02-26 01:30:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
2021-02-25 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown Accelerates – XAU/USD Bulls Done?
2021-02-26 20:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Gold, Financial Fund Flows During Yields-Driven Volatility
2021-02-26 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversal, Now What?
2021-02-26 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction From Extremes
2021-02-26 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold has broken below a critical support confluence we’ve been tracking for months now and the risk remains for further losses while below this threshold in the weeks ahead. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/xgN2obaIWR https://t.co/H71ufPNkPg
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/Evr5KgUjVo
  • $GBPUSD corrects from stretched valuations, however, positioning clear is likely to entice dip-buyers. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/sfFdBx9pN6 https://t.co/j6nnry65SW
  • Did you know a Doji candlestick signals market indecision and the potential for a change in direction. What are the top five types of Doji candlesticks? Find out https://t.co/c51s3IBcEu https://t.co/oQrOpYINOj
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/LSVPlus0vv
  • There’s a strong correlation between interest rates and forex trading. Forex is ruled by many variables, but the interest rate of the currency is the fundamental factor that prevails above them all. Learn how interest rates impact currency markets here: https://t.co/J0EPMD2Cfi https://t.co/rPd6B5KzuI
  • Time-cycle analysis suggests that the Japanese Yen could slide significantly lower against its major counterparts. Key levels for AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/WPq4Z9zzEw https://t.co/VzVLrBbL9q
  • The Australian Dollar looks poised to outperform the haven-associated US Dollar and Japanese Yen. However, it may lose ground to the New Zealand Dollar. Key levels for AUD/USD, AUD/JPY and AUD/NZD. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/cuxRxl5WaF https://t.co/pujrmqSxV7
  • Has anyone explained the risk of inflation on the markets in terms of tendies?
  • The US Dollar is trying to break higher versus ASEAN currencies. The Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso, Thai Baht and Indonesian Rupiah are under pressure. Will follow-through last? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/JOWG9q01q0 https://t.co/j2ICxgrLa3
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Hangs on Reflationary Market Sentiment

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Hangs on Reflationary Market Sentiment

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Canadian Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Bullish

  • Canadian Dollar on track to gain against the Greenback for February
  • Reflationary-driven market sentiment has helped underpin CAD prices
  • Oil prices and global economic outlook are vital to USD/CAD prices
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

The oil-linked Canadian Dollar is benefiting from the global reflation theme sweeping through markets as it pushes oil prices higher on investor hopes for a strong post-Covid economy. USD/CAD is down nearly 1.50% month-to-date and prices may continue to drop if the current sentiment fueling markets continues. Investors are positioning themselves to take advantage of economic growth as the outlook clears. Oil is one proxy to do that through.

That said, the Canadian economy’s close link to oil prices has it in a prime position to ride the coattails of a reflationary-driven market. Risks remain to a strong economic recovery, however. For one, central banks could tighten sooner than expected, although that appears to be an unlikely course of action at the current time, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stating that policy will remain accommodative for some time.

USD/CAD vs Crude Oil Daily Price Chart

CAD vs oil

Chart created with TradingView

Another major risk to prices would likely be a surprise resurgence in Covid-19 infections across major economies. While that remains unlikely with vaccination distribution efforts already well underway, a mutation to the virus, that renders current vaccines ineffective, could see governments tighten social distancing measures. That would dent travel and tourism which would likely pull oil prices down, and with it, the energy-linked Loonie.

Currently, however, infection rates are dropping throughout major global economies and emerging markets are seeing improved figures as well. According to WorldOmeter, global daily deaths were recorded at 10,855 for February 24, down from 17,613 on January 20. If the current trend continues, economies will continue to open up and that will likely underpin CAD strength. Thus, the global recovery and its impact on oil may drive Canadian Dollar sentiment and traders should remain keenly focused on global macroeconomic headlines – one way of doing so is with the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

Global Covid-19 Statistics

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Hangs on Reflationary Market Sentiment

Source: Worldometers.info

USD/CAD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Rate Pullback to Adhere to RBA Interest Rate Decision
AUD/USD Rate Pullback to Adhere to RBA Interest Rate Decision
2021-02-27 00:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Treasuries, NZD/USD, RBNZ
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Treasuries, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2021-02-22 13:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Treasuries, NZD/USD, RBNZ
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Treasuries, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2021-02-21 21:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Mr. Powell Goes to Washington
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Mr. Powell Goes to Washington
2021-02-21 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish