Canadian Dollar Outlook Bearish on Growth Outlook, US PMI Data

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Contracts into April Range- Pending Breakout
2020-04-18 04:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-17 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Supported; Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-17 17:57:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Hopes US to Emerge From Covid Lockdowns
2020-04-17 06:08:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar & VIX Supported; Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-17 17:57:00
US Dollar & VIX Index Climb, Stock Market Rally at Wits End?
2020-04-16 21:09:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Falters at Multi-year Highs
2020-04-17 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise on Hopes US to Emerge From Covid Lockdowns
2020-04-17 06:08:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Sell-Off Eyes Support, FTSE Buoyed By Drug Hopes
2020-04-17 08:01:00
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Extends Its 31% Recovery, Has Confidence Been Restored to the Market?
2020-04-18 03:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Volatility? Yes; Direction? Unclear - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-04-16 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $JPY has risen for a week against the US Dollar but a region which has been swiftly traded out of to the upside nears for USD/JPY. Get your USD/JPY market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/ZKPAkriqYI https://t.co/5cXkHaavSH
  • The $AUD is testing the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart. Near-term technical positioning hints resistance may be held. Get your AUD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/9dAzAJxEm0 https://t.co/YRG7WpJoSr
  • Many stock markets have staged impressive comebacks since the end of March despite there being no obvious good news to cheer. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/F7wMTLvSiR https://t.co/qnMixcEabl
  • Rising short exposure among retail traders has coincided with recent gains in global equity indexes such as the #Dow Jones, #DAX 30 and #CAC 40. If this trend persists, prices could remain lifted.Get your #equities market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/OGAz9MqQHD https://t.co/qWotKp5U1n
  • My weekend trading video: 'S&P 500 Extends Its 31% Recovery, Has Confidence Been Restored to the Market?' https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2020/04/18/SP-500-Extends-Its-31-Recovery-Has-Confidence-Been-Restored-to-the-Market.html?ref-author=Kicklighter&QPID=917719&CHID=9
  • (#ASEAN Week Ahead) The US #Dollar may rise against ASEAN FX such as the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian #Ringgit and Philippine Peso as earnings season may broadly underwhelm after a dismal week for banks - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/04/20/US-Dollar-Fundamental-Outlook-SGD-IDR-MYR-PHP-Focus-on-Earnings.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/ctac86yYUq
  • The $NZD has recoiled sharply lower after testing the bounds of the 2020 downtrend against its US counterpart. An upswing may be giving way to bearish resumption.Get your NZD/USD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/d47RuNepMs https://t.co/MzWjrwrbCH
  • The #Euro is perched at key chart support after retreating from resistance near 1.10 against the US Dollar. A break lower here may revive the long-term downtrend. Get your $EURUSD market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/v7taDv1vSf https://t.co/cd5anHVamZ
  • The $USD is attempting to push higher versus ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar, Malaysian Ringgit and Philippine Peso after technical breaks. What’s in store ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/dHKFtPTE3A https://t.co/tmfkmi5cEM
  • How might the Chinese Yuan trade against #ASEAN FX such as the Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso and Malaysian Ringgit using data since the 2008 financial crisis? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Tu0TgoZsTg https://t.co/rrAELfkQBq
Canadian Dollar Outlook Bearish on Growth Outlook, US PMI Data

Canadian Dollar Outlook Bearish on Growth Outlook, US PMI Data

2020-04-18 07:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:
USDCAD Chart

CANADIAN DOLLAR OUTLOOK: BEARISH

  • Canadian Dollar may fall as coronavirus wreaks havoc on global economy
  • Weakening demand from the US is pressuring Canadian growth prospects
  • CAD’s petroleum-linked nature makes it especially vulnerable to recession

US Economic Data in Focus as Recession Fears Mount With Rising Unemployment

The cycle-sensitive Canadian Dollar may fall in the week ahead if growth prospects from the US – the source of Canada’s economic vitality and primary destination for its exports – darken. Initial jobless claims data continues to register at historically-high levels and with such a magnitude that it makes the 2008 crisis – in comparison within this particular data set – look like a garden-variety downturn.

The Canadian Dollar will be paying particularly close attention to the publication of preliminary Markit PMI data for April out of the world’s largest economy. A worse-than-expected print could hurt CAD and cause it to retrace some of its recent gains. Even if the data registers in-line with forecasts or slightly better, the fundamental uncertainty posed by the coronavirus will likely continue haunting the Canadian Dollar.

Canadian Dollar Outlook Bearish on Growth Outlook, US PMI Data

Last week, the IMF published its World Economic Outlook (WEO) and Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR) where officials forecasted a three percent contraction for global GDP in 2020. The lender of last resort’s Chief Economist also warned that the shelter-in-place orders – dubbed “The Great Lockdown” – could lead to the worst financial and economic crisis since the Great Depression.

Worlwide COVID-19 Cases

Source: Johns Hopkins CSSE

While Canada itself has relatively few cases – totaling around 5245 – its Southern neighbor has become the new epicenter of the pandemic. Consequently, weaker demand there for goods outside of its borders will likely result in an economic chilling effect that reverberates back to Canada. CAD may therefore find itself at the mercy of the economic trajectory of the US, which, in the current circumstances is more alarming than comforting.

Weakening Oil Demand Could Hurt Petroleum-Linked Canadian Dollar

The Canadian Dollar may come under additional pressure if crude oil prices continue to be hammered by weak growth prospects. The sentimentally-fickle commodity is used as a key energy input in the growth framework for almost every economy. Consequently, when demand is anticipated to fall, so too does crude oil and petroleum-linked assets.

Canadian Dollar Plummeted Amid Crude Oil Selloff

The petroleum sector accounts for roughly a little over 10 percent of Canadian GDP, which puts the economy in a tough position in the current environment. This does not include the precarious state of affairs in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries that saw crude oil prices suffer from an inter-organizational dispute. Even with political stabilization in that arena, the outlook for future demand remains precarious.

CANADIAN DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Bulls May Tire If Coronavirus Headlines Don't Improve
Australian Dollar Bulls May Tire If Coronavirus Headlines Don't Improve
2020-04-18 01:00:00
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
US Dollar, Wall Street, Australian Dollar, China GDP, IMF: Week Ahead
2020-04-13 13:00:00
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Unpleasant Week Ahead as Stimulus Arrives
Weekly US Dollar Forecast: Unpleasant Week Ahead as Stimulus Arrives
2020-04-13 12:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Primed for Reversal with Oil
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Primed for Reversal with Oil
2020-04-12 18:43:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.